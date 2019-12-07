TODAY'S PAPER
37° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
37° Good Afternoon
Long IslandPolitics

John Curran, husband of Nassau County Executive Laura Curran, takes $240,000 MTA job

By Candice Ferrette candice.ferrette@newsday.com @candiceferrette
Print

John Curran, husband of Nassau County Executive Laura Curran, has a new job as attorney for the board of directors of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority. 

John Curran, a veteran trial attorney, is a partner at Walden Macht and Haran in Manhattan. He is part of the firm's white collar and investigations practice, defending organizations and individuals responding to government investigations, and leading internal investigations into suspected wrongdoing, according to the law firm's website.

Curran will earn $240,000 a year in the MTA job.

Chris Boyle, spokesman for the Republican majority on the Nassau County Legislature, said John Curran's acceptance of the MTA position, "effectively compromises the County Executive's ability to oppose MTA projects and actions, including fare hikes, LIRR station maintenance and a host of issues that affect Long Island commuters."

Boyle said the appointment, "creates a serious conflict of interest where the MTA Board takes action that is detrimental to Nassau residents. Tens of thousands of Nassau taxpayers who suffer through frustrating daily commutes have lost their voice when it comes to the MTA and the LIRR."

Christine Geed, the county executive's spokeswoman, denied any conflict of interest.

”John Curran is an established professional attorney in the field of white collar and security investigations," Geed said. "There are very clear rules about conflicts of interest in his legal ethics and the MTA board’s ethics."

Candice Ferrette poses for an employee headshot at

Candice Ferrette covers Nassau County government and politics on Long Island. She has been a reporter at Newsday since 2011.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Daniel Valenzuela, 22, of Elmont faces charges of Cops: High school guard sexually assaulted teen
Sue Wicks played basketball for Rutgers and the Growing culture: Oyster farming's resurgence on LI
An aerial view of Robert Moses State Park Renaming Robert Moses park may prove politically dicey
Mike Francesa during an interview at WFAN studios Francesa signs off from WFAN's afternoon drive time show
Ron Leibman with his wife Jessica Walter at Award-winning actor Ron Leibman dies at 82
Suffolk police respond to a domestic incident at Domestic disturbance brings large police response
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search