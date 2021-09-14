Nassau County Executive Laura Curran announced $3.5 billion county budget for 2022 that includes a $70 million reduction in county property taxes that would save the average owner of a home assessed at $500,000 about $140 a year.

Curran, a Democrat seeking reelection in November, on Wednesday will file a 2022 spending plan that reduces the amount Nassau collects in taxes from residential and commercial property owners by a total of $70 million, and $150 over a four-year period.

The annual budget marks the first from Curran, who took office in 2018, to propose a cut in the county property tax levy.

Overall, spending would increase from $3.3 billion in 2021 to $3.5 billion next year.

Curran cited the county's improved fiscal position due in part to refinancing of county debt in explaining her ability to propose tax cut.

"We're in this position now where we can actually give relief to taxpayers," Curran told Newsday in an interview Tuesday.

Curran will file her budget with the county legislature on Wednesday, county spokeswoman Christine Geed said.

The budget is due by Sept. 15, according to the county charter.

The 2022 budget is, "not relying on gimmicks, not relying on one-offs, one-off initiatives," Curran said. "It’s really a comprehensive plan, a strategic plan where we can give relief and keep our county finances sound."

She continued, "We've been very fiscally disciplined in Nassau for the past three budgets."

Curran cited the county Legislature's decision last year to allow the Nassau Interim Finance Authority, a state board that controls county finances, to refinance more than $1.1 billion dollars in county and NIFA debt.

The deal produced $435 million in savings in 2020, 2021, and 2022.

The refinancing "reaped us significant savings for our budget, for our taxpayers," Curran said.

Ray Orlando, Deputy County Executive for Finance, said the county expects to save $150 million from that deal in 2022.

Under the Curran plan, Nassau County would boost public safety spending by $45 million, adding 70 positions to the police and probation departments, the sheriff’s office and other law enforcement agencies.

In the interview, Curran took issue with Republican-backed bills approved Monday in legislative committees to eliminate or sharply reduce certain county fees that are expected to generate $100 million in revenues this year.

The $100 million in fee revenues are included in the 2022 budget, Curran said.

Legislative committees on Monday voted to eliminate eliminating the $355 tax map verification fee used to verify a property's section, block and lot, and a $55 public safety fee added to most traffic violations.

The committees also voted to reduce the fee for recording mortgages, from $300 to $50.

"I would call that irresponsible legislation proposed yesterday, to haphazardly cut fees," Curran told Newsday.

"I see this as the same old Nassau County dodge that has crippled our finances for decades, and it's something we've been digging out of since I got into office almost four years ago," she said.

Asked if she would veto the fee cuts, Curran said it was "premature to say anything."