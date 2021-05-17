Nassau County Executive Laura Curran on Monday proposed sending direct cash payments of $375 to some 300,000 county property owners, using $100 million in pandemic aid from the federal government.

The county would tap $100 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act to send out individual payments of about $375.

The payments would go to property owners who receive the STAR or enhanced STAR exemptions, Curran said during a news conference Monday morning outside county headquarters in Mineola.

Nassau is expected to receive two pots of aid from the American Rescue Plan Act: $200 million in 2021 and $185 million next year.

Half the 2021 allotment would fund a new "Nassau County Homeowners Assistance Program," Curran said.

"In order for us to have a strong economic recovery we must continue to address the economic impact of the virus," said Curran, a Democrat running for reelection in November.

"Everyone knows the taxes on Long Island are too high," Curran said. "Having achieved a hard earned budget surplus, and on top of that with federal rescue money on the way, we must now provide direct relief to Nassau County’s homeowners."

Nassau finished 2020 with a $43.3 million budget surplus after receiving "extraordinary lifelines" that helped plug budget holes during the pandemic, the county’s financial control board reported in April.

Owners of all residential dwelling units, including houses, condominiums and apartments are eligible for the payments.

The plan would require the approval of the Republican-controlled Nassau County Legislature.

The GOP Majority Caucus did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Nassau finances are controlled by a state board, the Nassau Interim Finance Authority.

Curran said her program would, "benefit the middle class, and it is my hope that people who receive this check spend that money in Nassau. Go to your downtown restaurants, go to the movies, the restrictions are really starting to open up now."