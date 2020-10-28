Nassau County Executive Laura Curran announced Wednesday that she will veto GOP amendments to her 2021 budget, and said she has enough votes on the county Legislature to sustain the veto.

Curran said she would reject all Republican changes to her executive budget that "irresponsibly inflated revenue projections" and would result in future service cuts. The GOP-controlled Legislature is expected to vote Thursday on Curran's budget proposal.

"How much money coming in serves as the foundation for our entire budget," said Curran, a Democrat. "In an irresponsible attempt to play politics with funding that first responders and front line employees rely on to get Nassau County — to get our residents through this pandemic."

Republicans hold an 11-8 majority on the county legislature, but would need two members of the Democratic caucus to support them in a supermajority to override Curran's veto. Curran said she had commitments from Democratic lawmakers that they would provide the votes.

At issue is whether the county needs to borrow more money through its state-appointed financial control board, the Nassau Interim Finance Authority.

Republicans, in their amendments to Curran's budget, oppose her plan to push off payment of $75 million in county debt until 2021, saying better-than-expected sales tax projections should enable the county to pay the money this year.

Republicans said the county ultimately would save $95 million in debt service by paying off the $75 million in 2020.

Legislative Presiding Officer Richard Nicolello (R-New Hyde Park) said while the Curran budget had projected a 20% drop in sales tax revenue in 2021, the situation has improved to the point where sales tax receipts are expected to decline by only 12% next year.

"The county executive's kick-the-can-down-the-road approach is a terrible policy for Nassau residents," Nicolello said, in response to Curran's announcement that she would veto the GOP budget amendments.

Last month, Curran released a $3.3 billion budget proposal for 2021 that would cut tens of millions of dollars in spending in an effort to close budget holes caused by the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Her spending plan relies heavily on a proposal to refinance $394 million in debt issued by the county and NIFA.

Sales taxes account for about 40% of the county's overall revenue. Suffolk, which has also seen a drop in sales tax revenue due to the pandemic, is projecting a 7.2% drop in sales tax receipts in 2021.