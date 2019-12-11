Nassau County is moving to ease the permitting process for development projects fronting county roads as it targets an "infamous" mix of costly and complicated rules that has hampered developers and economic expansion, Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said Wednesday.

Curran unveiled the results of an eight-month review by a special panel that examined ways to streamline development approvals under "239-F" regulations.

Cutting "red tape" will help "reinvent suburbia with transit-oriented, walkable downtowns that attract our next generation," Curran said.

The panel's report noted progress on the permitting issue.

Nassau is moving to create a new center to help developers obtain permits for projects, and to switch to an electronic system for reviewing permitting plans, the report said. The bulk of current reviews are done on paper.

The permitting center would be located in Nassau’s Department of Public Works building in Westbury. Project designers would be able to meet with county planners to review projects.

"It is vital to get this right for the economic development of our county," Curran said. "It's the number-one concern … of developers looking to come, to expand, to settle, to build in Nassau County."

Task force co-chair Kyle Strober, executive director of the Association for a Better Long Island, a developer group, said, "there's universal agreement that this process has been flawed. Taking almost two years for approvals is simply unacceptable. And if we want to have a chance to be competitive … then this process alone has to be sped up."