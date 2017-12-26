TODAY'S PAPER
Laura Curran names six top deputies in Nassau

The Nassau county executive-elect also has named Jared Kasschau, a partner in the law firm of Harris Beach, as county attorney.

Nassau County Executive Elect Laura Curran speaks outside

Nassau County Executive Elect Laura Curran speaks outside the Theodore Roosevelt County Executive Building on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017 in Mineola. Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Robert Brodsky robert.brodsky@newsday.com @BrodskyRobert
Nassau County Executive-elect Laura Curran has named six top deputies, including a former New York City budget director, an assistant state attorney general and an assistant county police commissioner.

Curran, a Baldwin Democrat who takes office Jan. 1, also will appoint Jared Kasschau, a partner in the law firm of Harris Beach, as county attorney. Curran’s transition team is chaired by Thomas...

Robert Brodsky is a Nassau County political reporter who has worked at Newsday since 2011. He is a Queens College and American University alum.

