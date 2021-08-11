Majority Republicans in the Nassau Legislature on Wednesday were considering a strategy for a possible override of County Executive Laura Curran's veto of a bill that would allow police and other first responders to sue protesters and others for "discrimination" under the county's Human Rights Law.

On Tuesday, Curran vetoed a bill to permit the county to sue on behalf of individuals who say they have been harassed, menaced, or injured stemming from their status as a first responder.

Republican lawmakers, citing an opinion from the Clerk's office, said Wednesday they would formally receive the veto at the next full meeting of the legislature on Sept. 27.

The majority would have 30 days to schedule a vote.

The vote would occur about a week before the Nov. 2 election, when Curran and all 19 county legislative seats are up for election.

In her veto, Curran cited a new opinion from the state Attorney General's office questioning whether the first responder bill could survive constitutional challenges.

She said Wednesday: "I’m proud of the dedicated first responders who’ve made Nassau the safest county in America, and I continue to stand firmly with the brave men and women of law enforcement, and against any efforts to ‘defund the police.’"

At a tumultuous public hearing on Aug. 2, when the measure passed, leaders of the Nassau County Police Benevolent Association, the Superior Officers association and the Correction Officers Benevolent Association spoke in support of the bill.

The supporters cited what they characterized as a trend of harassment toward police officers nationwide.

Representatives of a coalition including the New York Civil Liberties Union, the NAACP and the LGBT Network, a nonprofit advocacy group for LGBT people on Long Island and in Queens, testified against the legislation.

They said the measure could intimidate protesters who want to demonstrate peacefully but would fear retaliatory lawsuits.

The county's human rights law affords protections to groups historically discriminated against on the basis of race, gender, religion, disability, or sexual orientation.

In 2019, the county legislature extended protections against discrimination in housing, employment, and public accommodations to veterans and first responders.

On Wednesday, advocates for people historically discriminated against said it was time to move on from the debate over the new bill.

"I would say just let it go," said David Kilmnick, president of the LGBT Network, told Newsday Wednesday.

"This bill should have never come up in the first place," Kilmnick said. "It was flawed in every single way, but especially in including anti-discrimination protections."

Tracey Edwards, NAACP Long Island Regional Director, said in an email: "It would be best to move on from this ill-conceived, politically motivated and dangerous bill. If the legislators are looking for something positive to do, they should focus on getting our vaccination rates up in their districts."

Backers of the legislation pushed Wednesday for an override of Curran's veto.

Thomas O'Reilly, Nassau PBA treasurer, said Wednesday his members were "deeply disappointed in Laura Curran" for her veto.

"This bill wasn't about restricting people's constitutional right to peaceful protest," O'Reilly said in an interview.

Citing the dangers police face on the job, O'Reilly said, "because of that uniform, we now become second-class citizens."

An override of Curran's veto appears unlikely, given that the bill's sponsor, Legis. Joshua Lafazan, a Woodbury independent who caucuses with Democrats, has said he would not support an override.

A supermajority of 13 votes is required for a veto override.

Lafazan's bill passed by a vote of 12-6.

Lafazan and Legis. Delia DeRiggi-Whitton (D-Glen Cove) were the only Democratic caucus members to join Republican lawmakers in supporting the bill.

Legis. C. William Gaylor III (R-Lynbrook) was absent.

Lafazan declined to comment on Wednesday, while DeRiggi-Whitton did not respond to a request for comment.