Nassau County officials have reached a tentative agreement on terms of a new labor agreement with the Police Benevolent Association, updating a pact that expired at the end of 2017, a county spokesman confirmed Thursday.

County spokesman Mike Fricchione would not discuss terms of the tentative agreement, but said it "addresses the use of body cameras by our police officers."

"We are pleased to announce that we have reached a tentative agreement on the terms of a new labor contract between the County and the Police Benevolent Association," Fricchione said in a statement.

"We will not discuss the terms of the tentative agreement until the Union’s membership has been afforded an opportunity to review and ratify the contract," he said.

After that, Fricchione said, the pact will go to the Nassau County Legislature and the Nassau Interim Finance Authority, the county's financial control board, for approval.

The union could not be reached immediately for comment.

Outstanding labor contracts have been a subject of discussion in county government since Curran, a Democrat, took office in 2018. Contracts with the county’s five major public employee unions expired at the end of 2017.

Approval of an agreement with the PBA would be the third union contract the administration has agreed to.

Curran, who is seeking reelection in 2021, did not have the endorsements of the powerful employee unions when she ran in 2017.

Still unresolved are the contracts for the Civil Service Employees Association, the county's largest union, and the Sheriff's Correction Officers Benevolent Association.

The Curran administration approved its first deal with the Detectives Association Inc. last December. The county Legislature and NIFA subsequently approved the 8 1/2-year labor deal with the 300-member union.

On Nov. 23, the legislature approved a new labor deal with the Superior Officers Association.

That agreement still requires NIFA approval.

NIFA Chairman Adam Barsky has withheld approval of Curran's 2021 budget as the Republican-controlled legislature negotiates with Curran over a plan to have NIFA refinance county debt.

Republicans oppose the refinancing plan, which is crucial to Curran achieving a balanced budget.

The SOA contract notes the agreement "is expressly conditioned on the County Legislature's approval of a revised budget and financial plan submitted by the County Executive that provides resources adequate to support the financial obligations created by the agreement."

The 8 1/2-year year contract provides raises totaling 15% for the 350 SOA members, who include officials with the rank of sergeant, lieutenant and captain.

Under the tentative agreement, SOA members agreed to wear body cameras while on patrol and would get $3,000 stipends when the camera program is implemented.

The pact would increase costs by a total of $39 million between 2022 and 2025, according to county officials.

That contract runs retroactively, from Jan. 1, 2018 to June 30, 2026. Annual raises, beginning in 2020, are respectively: 2%; 2%; 2.5%; 2.5%; 3% and 3%.

The contract also provides for a $1,000 lump sum payment covering 2018 and 2019, along with a $500 signing bonus.

Costs to the county will be minimal until 2022, officials said. Personnel costs are expected to rise by $6 million, then $8 million in 2023, $11 million in 2024 and $14 million in 2025.