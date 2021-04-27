State funding of $2 million will help Nassau County provide up to $10,000 in grants for homeowners and small businesses seeking to replace failing septic systems, Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said Tuesday.

New septic systems will help in Nassau's effort reduce nitrogen and other pollutants, Curran said at a news conference in Port Washington.

"We all know that malfunctioning septic systems are one of the leading causes of groundwater pollution on our beautiful island and one of the leading sources of surface water pollution," Curran said at North Hempstead Beach Park. "The goal here is to remove nitrogen from our waterways and give our environment a chance to regenerate, bringing back cleaner, healthier bays for wildlife, shelfishers, fisherman and residents alike."

Applications for the county's SEPTIC program will open Monday. The grants are for 50% of the cost of a new state-of-the-art nitrogen reducing septic system, up to $10,000, Curran said.

Administration officials said about 200 homes are expected to benefit from the program. Applications will remain open indefinitely but after the first 200 are received, the county will start a wait list. There is no income threshold for applicants, officials said.

Tens of thousands of homes and small businesse along the North Shore of Nassau County are currently served by cesspools and septic systems. About 90% of Nassau is on a public sewer system, Curran said.

Septic system failure contributes to toxic algae blooms and the suffocation of aquatic life. Reversing the pollution will depend on the new on-site wastewater treatment systems designed to remove nitrogen. These systems are expected to reduce nitrogen, biochemical oxygen demand and total suspended solids, before being discharged below grade to leaching structures.

Qualifying residents should can contact SepticReplace@nassaucountyny.gov or 516-364-5861 for more information and instructions on how to apply.

Applications can be filled out online at NassauCountyNY.gov/SepticReplace starting Monday.