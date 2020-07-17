Democrat Jackie Gordon raised nearly $800,000 in the second quarter, bringing her campaign’s cash-on-hand to $1.13 million, more than 10 times that of Republican Assemb. Andrew Garbarino who has $104,100 in cash, according to new recent federal filings.

Gordon, a retired U.S. Army Reserve lieutenant colonel and former member of the Babylon Town Council, has support from national Democrats seeking to flip the long-held GOP seat when Rep. Peter King retires in November.

King (R-Seaford) is stepping down after nearly three decades representing the 2nd Congressional District, which includes the towns of Hempstead, Oyster Bay, Babylon and Islip. King has endorsed Garbarino, who has served more than eight years in the Assembly’s Republican minority.

The race could be among the most competitive House contests in the nation and Gordon's war chest shows she is seriously committed, political experts say.

"If money is the mother's milk of politics, she's running a Dairy Barn," Desmond Ryan, a veteran lobbyist and political commentator, said of Gordon.

"People view her as an extremely viable candidate," Ryan said. "You will see national figures on both sides of the aisle -- that's how competive this open seat is going to be."

“I am proud to have the support of so many Long Islanders who are stepping up to contribute their time and hard-earned dollars to support our campaign,” Gordon said.

Garbarino's campaign did not return calls seeking comment.

Sign up to receive The 1600 Get our inside look at the White House and goings on in the Donald Trump administration. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

In the 1st Congressional District, which encompasses most of central Suffolk County and the East End, Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley) has a wide fundraising lead, with more than $2.6 million in cash on hand. Zeldin raised $910,614 in the second quarter of this year and spent $262,583, according to his July 15 Federal Election Commission report.

Democratic challenger Nancy Goroff, a Stony Brook Univerisity scientist, ended the second quarter with $324,450 in cash on hand, after raising $320,916 but spending $754,628, according to Goroff's July 15 filing.

Goroff, a first-time political candidate, won the Democratic Party primary on June 23.

Also, state campaign reports due July 15 showed Nassau County Executive Laura Curran raised $496,000 since January, although Curran said she had suspended fundraising because of the coronavirus pandemic. Curran, a Democrat who is up for reelection next year, reported a campaign war chest of $1.489 million.

Campaign spokesman Max Kramer said Curran "helped guide Nassau County through one of its greatest challenges. The incredible show of support on this filing is just validation of that leadership."