Former Suffolk Legis. Louis D’Amaro has decided to take on veteran State Sen. Phil Boyle for his 4th District seat, creating what could become Long Island’s most competitive race for control of the State Senate.

D’Amaro, 57, is making the run after being wooed by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and State Senate Minority Leader Andrea Stewart Cousins (D-Yonkers), in a district in which Democrats have an edge in voter enrollment over Republicans — 69,653 to 63,045.

Term-limited after 12 years as a county lawmaker last December, D’Amaro said, “After sitting around for five months, I could sit idly by and listen or get out and make a difference. And that’s why I decided to run.”

D’Amaro, a North Babylon resident whose former district included about 25 percent of the Senate district, believes he has a good chance against Boyle (R-Bay Shore). Referring to Boyle’s ill-fated attempt last year to run for Suffolk sheriff, D’Amaro said, “He obviously has shown interest in going to other places, so I’m interested in helping send him on his way.”

Boyle declined to comment.

D’Amaro said he has been mulling the race for several months and has had several conversations with Cuomo and other Senate Democratic officials. He said he informed Richard Schaffer, Suffolk Democratic chairman, of his decision to run Wednesday morning.

Schaffer could not be reached for immediate comment.