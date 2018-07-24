TODAY'S PAPER
83° Good Evening
83° Good Evening
Long IslandPolitics
By Rick Brand

D'Amaro receives backing from trades council in State Senate bid

Then-Legis. Lou D'Amaro, seen here on March 13,

Then-Legis. Lou D'Amaro, seen here on March 13, 2013. Photo Credit: Newsday/John Paraskevas

Print

Former Suffolk Legis. Louis D’Amaro has won the backing of the Nassau-Suffolk Building Trades Council in his bid to take on incumbent Republican State Sen. Phil Boyle.

D’Amaro, term-limited in December after 12 years on the legislature, got the council’s backing with a pro-union message.

“In the wake of the Janus decision and Washington’s continued assault upon unions, we need to fight back and elect individuals who will stand up for workers and their families,” said D’Amaro, referring to the U.S. Supreme Court decision that found that unions cannot force non-members, as a matter of free speech, to pay dues for representing them at the bargaining table.
In making the endorsement, Matthew Aracich, council president, said in a letter to D’Amaro, “It is obvious to all if you were a salesman and labor were a product you believe in what you sell … Long Island needs to elect leaders such as you who will work for workers’ rights in the New York Senate. … Lou, you are the right one for the job.”

Boyle, who acknowledged getting the council’s backing in the past, declined to comment.

By Rick Brand

The latest news on Long Island politics.

Latest Long Island News

Canden Tanacan, 7, with mom Karyn Tanacan, both Library lovers critical of prof's Forbes Op-Ed
At an impound lot in Hauppauge on Thursday, Sini: Stakeouts, surveillance cracked dumping case
Riverhead Town Hall on March 22, 2011. Town payroll increased 3.4% in 2017, data show
Pablo Villavicencio with his daughters, Luciana, left, and Judge in delivery man case does not issue ruling
MercyFirst Catholic foster care agency in Syosset is MercyFirst: Plans made to reunite migrant children
Let’s become judo PALs