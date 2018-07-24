Former Suffolk Legis. Louis D’Amaro has won the backing of the Nassau-Suffolk Building Trades Council in his bid to take on incumbent Republican State Sen. Phil Boyle.

D’Amaro, term-limited in December after 12 years on the legislature, got the council’s backing with a pro-union message.

“In the wake of the Janus decision and Washington’s continued assault upon unions, we need to fight back and elect individuals who will stand up for workers and their families,” said D’Amaro, referring to the U.S. Supreme Court decision that found that unions cannot force non-members, as a matter of free speech, to pay dues for representing them at the bargaining table.

In making the endorsement, Matthew Aracich, council president, said in a letter to D’Amaro, “It is obvious to all if you were a salesman and labor were a product you believe in what you sell … Long Island needs to elect leaders such as you who will work for workers’ rights in the New York Senate. … Lou, you are the right one for the job.”



Boyle, who acknowledged getting the council’s backing in the past, declined to comment.