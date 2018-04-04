Dan Levler on Wednesday won his first full term as president of the Suffolk Association of Municipal Employees, the largest of the county’s unions with more than 6,000 white- and blue-collar workers.

Levler and with his executive vice president Michele O’Connell ran unopposed. It was the first time in the union’s 35-year history that elections for the top two positions were uncontested. Their terms, which start July 1, last three years.

Levler was elected as executive vice president three years ago, but took over leadership of the union after Brian Macri stepped down after about a year as president. O’Connell, who had been a union vice president, became executive vice president during the same transition.

“Our members have spoken and the message they sent out is loud and clear,” Levler said. “They have given us a mandate to continue the fight for higher wages, improved benefits and increased protection to our pensions.” The union also represents some 4,000 retirees.

In other races, Levler’s incumbent slate all won re-election.

Vice president Callari defeated Don Dailey; vice president Christopher Cuddihy beat Desiree Evangalista; vice president Stan Humin III won over Susan Odell- Peppe; vice president Christina A. Maher was unopposed; treasurer Linda L. Brown defeated Joan Vaccaro; and recording secretary Christian Limbach was unopposed.