NYC sues opioid manufacturers and distributors
The lawsuit says manufacturers misrepresented the drugs’ safety and efficacy, and distributors oversupplied the pills.
New York City is suing painkiller manufacturers and distributors for a half billion dollars to recoup what the city says are municipal costs of addressing opioid addiction and death, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday.
The defendants are Purdue, Teva, Cephalon, Johnson & Johnson and Janssen, according to the mayor’s office.
The firms could not be immediately reached for comment....
