TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 58° Good Afternoon
Overcast 58° Good Afternoon
Long IslandPolitics

NYC sues opioid manufacturers and distributors

The lawsuit says manufacturers misrepresented the drugs’ safety and efficacy, and distributors oversupplied the pills.

By Matthew Chayes matthew.chayes@newsday.com @chayesmatthew
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

New York City is suing painkiller manufacturers and distributors for a half billion dollars to recoup what the city says are municipal costs of addressing opioid addiction and death, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday.

The defendants are Purdue, Teva, Cephalon, Johnson & Johnson and Janssen, according to the mayor’s office.

The firms could not be immediately reached for comment....

To Continue...

Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?

Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks

$0.99/Week Thereafter

Matthew Chayes, a Newsday reporter since 2007, covers New York City Hall.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Ryan Osborne was sentenced to 10 years in Woman set on fire by boyfriend describes ordeal
Jericho High school seniors Andrew Fang, left, and 2 LI seniors are finalists in prestigious science contest
Oyster Bay Councilman Anthony Macagnone, seen here on Councilman calls for public hearing on fee increase
Hempstead Town Board members Edward A. Ambrosino, left, Town approves raises for 18 council staff
Crews work on a damaged rail at Country LIRR: Service restored on Hempstead Branch
Merrick Sea is a new Chinese restaurant in Lobster-centric Chinese eatery opens on LI