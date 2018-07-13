The jury in the federal corruption retrial of former State Senate Majority leader Dean Skelos and his son, Adam, began deliberations Friday morning in the four-week-old trial.

Jurors got the case at 10:35 a.m. after receiving additional instructions from U.S. District Court Judge Kimba M. Wood at federal court in Manhattan.

The Skeloses are accused of using Dean Skelos’ position as one of state government’s three most powerful individuals to win employment and cash for Adam Skelos — valued at hundreds of thousands of dollars over about five years. In return, Dean Skelos promised to vote for legislation needed by those aiding his son, according to the indictment.

Dean Skelos, 70, and Adam Skelos, 36, both have denied wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty.

The Rockville Centre pair were convicted in their first trial in 2015. The convictions were overturned and a retrial was ordered after a later U.S. Supreme Court decision.

The high court, in a case involving a former Virginia governor, more narrowly defined the kind of quid-pro-quo bribery scheme a public official must engage in to be convicted of bribery. The court said a public official must do more than make a telephone call or arrange a meeting.

On Thursday, Wood, in nearly 90 pages of legal instructions to the retrial jurors, said Dean Skelos’ efforts to help his son must constitute “the formal exercise of governmental power” to be deemed criminal. “Voting on legislation, ordering a regulation,” the judge said, “but not setting up a meeting, talking to a lobbyist, organizing an event or expressing support for an idea.”

Federal prosecutors said Dean Skelos used his position as an Albany power broker in 2010-15 to pressure companies into employing his son, who was living beyond his means. The three companies needed the senior Skelos’ support for key legislation before the Senate, the prosecution contends.

Adam Skelos’ income climbed to $441,099 in 2013, a $168,300 increase from 2012, and just as he was purchasing the 2,100-square-foot house, according to income and tax records introduced by the prosecution.

The additional income was derived from a low-show sales job at a medical malpractice insurance company, consulting fees from an environment company and a $20,000 payment from a title insurer for no work, all of which came Adam Skelos’ way at the behest of Dean Skelos, the state’s top Republican at the time, according to testimony and records.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Edward Diskant told jurors in a rebuttal to defense closing arguments that the jobs and payments that Adam Skelos received were “corrupt to the core” because they “were made by businesses beholden to the senator’s power.”

The prosecutor’s rebuttal followed four hours of closing arguments by the Skeloses’ attorneys on Wednesday.

Robert Gage Jr., Dean Skelos’ lawyer, argued Wednesday that the federal government’s case is built upon the “lies” of three star witnesses who testified against the Skeloses in return for not being prosecuted themselves.

The Skeloses’ retrial is the last of four corruption cases being heard in Manhattan this year.

Thursday, the former SUNY official leading Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s Buffalo Billion economic development initiative was convicted of orchestrating a bid-rigging scheme. Developers from Buffalo and Syracuse were also found guilty.

Earlier this year, former Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver and ex-Cuomo aide Joseph Percoco were convicted of corruption in separate trials.