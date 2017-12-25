Suffolk County Sheriff Vincent DeMarco, who will leave office Dec. 31, says he still has hopes for an appointment from the Trump administration.

“I’m still waiting to hear,” said DeMarco last week when he received a proclamation from county lawmakers. “It’s a long process.”

GOP party officials have said DeMarco was under consideration for a job as a federal U.S. marshal in New York City. DeMarco said he doesn’t believe that Trump has made any appointments in New York as of yet.

DeMarco, a Conservative who first won with Democratic backing and later was cross-endorsed for two more terms, lost support in his minor party after his testimony helped convict former Suffolk Conservative chairman Edward Walsh on federal corruption charges for playing golf, gambling and politicking when he should have been working as a correction lieutenant.