Hearts and glowers

In advance of Wednesday night's Las Vegas debate, Bernie Sanders' campaign went on the offensive over his post-heart attack refusal to release his medical records, accusing critics of being part of a "smear" effort and likening it to demands to see Barack Obama's U.S. birth certificate.

Overreaching in a CNN interview, Sanders' national press secretary Briahna Joy Gray said without any basis that another 78-year-old candidate, Michael Bloomberg, also had a history of "heart attacks."

"It's really telling, given that none of the same concern is being demonstrated for Michael Bloomberg, who is the same age as Bernie Sanders, who has suffered heart attacks in the past," Gray said. Bloomberg's campaign manager, Kevin Sheekey, labeled that "a lie," adding "Bernie Sanders is the Trump of the left. I honestly can't tell the difference in their campaigns.”

Bloomberg has said he underwent a coronary stent placement in 2000 for a blocked artery. Such procedures are commonly used to prevent heart attacks as well as to treat those who have suffered them. Gray admitted later Tuesday that she "misspoke" on CNN, adding that Bloomberg "underwent the same stent procedure as Bernie."

Sanders received two stents after his heart attack in October. The previous month, he pledged to release his medical records. During a CNN forum on Tuesday night, he said, "I don't think we will." He put out summary letters from three doctors that said he was in good health.

Janison: Iowa without end

The fight for the Democratic nomination has moved beyond Iowa, but not completely, writes Newsday's Dan Janison.

Only 41 delegates were at stake out of more than 4,700 nationally, but the cascading foul-ups in the reporting of results has left unsettled whether Pete Buttigieg barely beat Sanders or vice versa. They, too, were the top two in New Hampshire.

But the shape of the race is shifting with Nevada and South Carolina coming up and polls showing a Sanders surge. On March 3 comes Super Tuesday, when Democrats in 14 states will vote and Bloomberg will be on the ballots for the first time. The whole primary dynamic could shift at any point.

A Trump-ocrat is born

Sometimes it seems like James Comey is the monster President Donald Trump keeps seeing under his bed. In a tweet defending his clemency for former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, who was serving a 14-year sentence for corruption, Trump again called it "Another Comey and gang deal!"

Never mind that Comey, who the president fired as FBI director, had nothing to do with the prosecution or sentencing and was a lawyer in private practice at the time. Never mind that Blagojevich was a Democrat, which doesn't fit the profile of those who Trump believes, himself included, got the "dirty cop" treatment. Blagojevich's wife and others sold Trump on that connection because the ex-governor's prosecutor, Patrick Fitzgerald, was a Comey friend.

Now that Blagojevich is a free man for the first time in eight years, don't look for him to correct Trump. He portrayed himself as "a freed political prisoner" who had been unfairly persecuted. “I’m a Trump-ocrat,” he said.

Five Illinois House Republicans — Adam Kinzinger, Mike Bost, Darin LaHood, John Shimkus and Rodney Davis — said they were "disappointed" by Trump's move.

POTUS still has urge to purge

Trump's continued his post-impeachment purge of officials seen as out of lockstep with his agenda, albeit more gently, with the exit of John Rood, undersecretary of defense for policy at the Pentagon.

Rood warned internally against withholding military aid to Ukraine last year. CNN reported he differed with the administration on several issues, in addition to the handling of that aid.

Trump asked for the resignation and said on Twitter: "I would like to thank John Rood for his service to our Country, and wish him well in his future endeavors!" Just so there was no mistaking why, the comment came in a retweet by Trump of a reporter's story that stated Rood "faced pressure to resign from some who lost confidence in his ability to carry out Trump agenda."

OMG! MRB pays to TXT!

Bloomberg’s campaign is hiring more than 500 workers in California, the biggest Super Tuesday state, to post supporting messages daily on their personal social-media accounts and to send text messages about him to everyone in their phones’ contacts, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The "deputy digital organizers” will work 20 to 30 hours a week and receive $2,500 a month, according to documents reviewed by the Journal. The idea is to influence potential Bloomberg voters through people they know and trust, rather than relying on outreach from strangers.

It's not clear whether such messages would require labeling as sponsored content under Facebook’s disclosure rules. A campaign spokeswoman said they would not, describing them as a form of political organizing, rather than paid influencer content.

What else is happening: