Robert Detor resigns as NuHealth chairman

Robert Detor has resigned as chairman of the board that runs Nassau University Medical Center, saying board members failed to make needed reforms at the financially struggling public hospital.

Detor, a veteran health care executive, gave notice to Nassau County Executive Laura Curran and said his resignation is effective Friday.

Detor became chairman of the public benefit corporation known both as the Nassau Health Care Corp. and NuHealth, in January 2020.

In a letter to Curran and board members, dated Tuesday, Detor said he was troubled by circumstances at the hospital.

"I had hoped to change NHCC's course, but it has become clear to me I can no longer align my service on the board with my professional, moral and ethical standards," Detor said in the letter, which Newsday obtained.

He referred to an issue that could put the health system in a "harmful position," but did not elaborate.

"Based upon an event documented by an independent review, issues of serious concern were identified and presented to the board," Detor wrote. "The outcome of the deliberation is one I cannot accept and may ultimately haunt NHCC and the lives of people affected."

Detor said the board "chose to defer what in my opinion is considered to be a significant act of poor judgment and inappropriate behavior which undermines the integrity and moral/ethical authority of the corporation's governance and from a fiduciary perspective could place the corporation in a harmful position."

Detor said the corporation should formally ask the state Department of Health to conduct a review of "not only the current circumstances, but the overall condition of the corporation's governance."

In an interview Thursday, Detor said he could not be more specific about the "event" because the matter was discussed in "executive session."

But Detor addressed some of the challenges facing the health system and what he described as competing "agendas" among board members.

"I just decided that it was time to step down," he told Newsday. "The board went to a spot that I don’t agree with. I just decided it was time to separate myself from that."

Detor continued: "If you look at the last 22 years of the corporation, the function has not been stellar in terms of the finances. I think the governance has failed the corporation."

The governance is "clouded by so many different agendas," he said. "I really think the state should step in and look at the governance."

In March, a report from consultants Alvarez & Marsal said NuHealth could not survive without taking dramatic steps including closure of NUMC's emergency room, reduction of hospital staff from 3,400 to about 300 and sale of the A. Holly Patterson Extended Care Facility in East Meadow.

The Manhattan consulting firm, which was hired by the hospital’s financial control board, blamed problems on years of political turmoil inside the corporation and failure to keep up with changing trends in health care. across Nassau and operates in partnership with NUMC in East Meadow.

The A. Holly Patterson nursing home "is essentially failing in every category," Detor said in the interview.

Before becoming NuHealth chairman, Detor served as president and chief executive of The Long Island Home, which operates South Oaks Hospital and Broadlawn Manor Nursing & Rehab Center, both in Amityville.

Detor helped bring the stand-alone psychiatric facilities into North Shore-Long Island Jewish Health System, now Northwell Health, in 2012.

Detor also served as chairman of the Long Island Federally Qualified Health Center, a nonprofit that runs satellite health clinics