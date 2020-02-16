TODAY'S PAPER
32° Good Morning
SEARCH
32° Good Morning
Long IslandPolitics

State Comptroller won't audit Jack Schnirman after $710,000 online theft

The office of New York State Comptroller Thomas

The office of New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, shown, has declined a request for an audit of the temporary loss of $710,000 by the Nassau County comptroller's office. Credit: AP/Richard Drew

By Candice Ferrette candice.ferrette@newsday.com @candiceferrette
Print

State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli has declined a request by majority Republicans on the Nassau County Legislature to audit county Comptroller Jack Schnirman's office, which temporarily lost $710,000 to an online fraudster posing as a county vendor.

"Cybersecurity incidents are prevalent in local government and school system information technology throughout our State," Elliot Auerbach, a deputy in DiNapoli's office, wrote on Feb. 5. "Theft, fraud and inappropriate access to data are among the hazards associated with these threats. At this time, we will not be conducting a formal audit of the Comptroller's Office."

Last month, legislative Republicans asked DiNapoli and Nassau County Inspector General Jodi Franzese to investigate whether proper controls are in place at Schnirman's office to block cyber crime.

The lawmakers said they had "no confidence that taxpayer funds are being properly handled."

Franzese, an appointee of the legislature, agreed to the task.

DiNapoli and Schnirman are Democrats.

Schnirman's office came under attack during a Jan. 22 county legislative hearing when Deputy Presiding Officer Howard Kopel (R-Lawrence), a Republican and chairman of the Finance Committee, questioned how scammers were able to easily access the county money. 

The scammers filled out the necessary paperwork and offered a fraudulent check as evidence of the new account. The money was directed to an elderly woman’s account in Seattle, then redirected to several different accounts that were identified and frozen by investigators, according to county police investigators. 

"While I am disappointed that the state Comptroller has decided not to audit the office of Nassau County Comptroller Jack Schnirman, I look forward to the results of the Inspector General's report. I will continue to do everything in my power to make sure residents' tax dollars are protected," Kopel said.

Candice Ferrette poses for an employee headshot at

Candice Ferrette covers Nassau County government and politics on Long Island. She has been a reporter at Newsday since 2011.

Latest Long Island News

Mikael Mesamour conducts research as part of a Hempstead students delving into African American history
New York state Assembly members work on passing Bail reform spotlight now on Assembly Democrats
The Riverhead Town Board voted 5-0 at its Riverhead creates task force to discuss school district
FILE - In this June 27, 2018 file Janison: Donald says the darndest things
Joshua Price was appointed to a director role Huntington appoints a director who was rejected a month ago
Hempstead officials in January started redacting sensitive information Concerns about Hempstead data leaks went unaddressed,emails show
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search