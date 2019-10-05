TODAY'S PAPER
District Court Judge, 2nd District, Town of Babylon: William "Matt" Groh

By Newsday Staff
WILLIAM "MATT" GROH
REPUBLICAN
BACKGROUND: Groh, 53, of North Babylon is running on the Republican and Libertarian lines in the general election. He is a partner at Naness, Chaiet & Naness, LLC and has been with the firm since 2006. He has practiced labor and employment law on Long Island since 1996. He earned a law degree from Hofstra School of Law in 1996. He was admitted to the New York State bar in 1997. He is also admitted to the Connecticut State bar, United States District Court in the Eastern, Southern, Northern and Western Districts of New York and Connecticut and the U.S. Court of Appeals in the Second Circuit and District of Columbia.

 

