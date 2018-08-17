WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump said Friday that Gov. Andrew Cuomo made what could be a “career threatening” mistake when he said that “America was never that great” – a statement the governor conceded was “inartful.”

“Wow! Big pushback on Governor Andrew Cuomo of New York for his really dumb statement about America’s lack of greatness,” Trump tweeted. “Andrew ‘choked’ badly, mistake!”

Trump added, “When a politician admits that ‘We’re not going to make America great again,’ there doesn’t seem to be much reason to ever vote for him This could be a career threatening statement by Andrew Cuomo, with many wanting him to resign.”

Trump also touted his record: “I have already MADE America Great Again, just look at the markets, jobs, military- setting records, and we will do even better.”

Cuomo on Friday conceded he should have expressed his views differently Wednesday when he said, “We’re not going to make America great again. It was never that great,” in a slap at Trump’s slogan Make America Great Again.

“The expression I used the other day was inartful,” Cuomo admitted in a phone call with reporters after a wave of criticism by Republicans and even some Democrats. “Of course, America is great. And of course, America has always been great.”

As evidence of that greatness, Cuomo referred to his family rise as immigrants from another country who achieved success in America.

But Cuomo vowed not to back away from his criticism of Trump and of his slogan, which he called “the antithesis of American greatness” and “anti-American."

Get The 1600 newsletter Get our inside look at the White House and goings on in the Donald Trump administration. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Cuomo attacked Trump for taking steps to go back to a time before there were legal abortions, workers’ rights, environmental protections, same-sex marriages, LGBTQ equality and admission of a wider range of immigrants.

"He has hurt New York badly, and everything he does is repugnant to our values," he said. “This is a fight for the soul and values of this state and this country. And we are not backing up one step.”

Cuomo did not, however, address Trump’s dig at his family in the tweet, when the president suggested that Cuomo’s potential political fall could get higher ratings than those of his brother, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo.

An adviser to Cuomo’s Democratic primary challenger Cynthia Nixon took a shot at Cuomo for backing away from his Wednesday comments on Trump.

“Andrew Cuomo backed down after a few insults from him today, and folded like a cheap suit. It turns out Andrew Cuomo’s tough talk was just that," said Nixon’s senior advisor Rebecca Katz in a statement.

With Yancey Roy