WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is heading to Southampton on Friday for a campaign fundraiser expected to generate $3 million, according to the Republican National Committee.

“President Trump will be attending a fundraising luncheon with RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel on Friday in support of the Trump Victory Committee,” said Blair Ellis, deputy national press secretary for the RNC, in an emailed statement.

Ellis said about 60 supporters are expected to attend the luncheon, which will raise about $3 million for the Trump Victory Committee. The committee is a joint fundraising venture between the RNC and the Trump campaign aimed at raising money for down-ballot Republican candidates across the country.

The White House has yet to publicly disclose details about the president’s Long Island visit, but Bloomberg News reported Tuesday evening that Manhattan real estate developer Howard Lorber is hosting the fundraiser at his Southampton estate.

Lorber, who also serves as executive chairman of hot dog retailer Nathan’s Famous Inc., has close ties to Trump, having served as an economic adviser to his 2016 presidential campaign. Last year, Trump named Lorber chairman of the United States Holocaust Memorial Council, which oversees operations at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington.

Trump last visited Long Island in May, holding a roundtable discussion on MS-13 in Bethpage that was attended by victims of the gang, local law enforcement leaders and Reps. Pete King (R-Seaford) and Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley).

Zeldin, whose Suffolk congressional district includes Southampton, is expected to join the president on Friday, said Zeldin's spokeswoman, Katie Vincentz.

The president’s visit comes as Zeldin wages a re-election bid against Democrat Perry Gershon, who recently won a primary bid to take on the incumbent in November’s midterm election.