President Donald Trump is set to visit Southampton Friday to raise funds for his re-election bid as well as down-ballot Republican candidates in races across the country.

Trump will attend a luncheon in support of the Trump Victory political action committee, which benefits his campaign, the Republican National Committee and smaller GOP groups. The event is expected to bring together 60 supporters and generate $3 million, according to the RNC.

The PAC in the past two years has raised about $27.5 million, Federal Election Commission records show.

Howard Lorber, a Manhattan real estate scion and executive chairman of hot dog company Nathan’s Famous Inc., will host the event at his Southampton estate, Bloomberg News first reported. RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel also will attend, according to the RNC.

The fundraiser will include a roundtable discussion with supporters, according to the RNC.

Lorber and Trump, a former Manhattan developer, are longtime friends. Lorber served as economic adviser to Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, and Trump appointed Lorber chairman of the United States Holocaust Memorial Council.

Lorber contributed $35,000 to the Trump Victory PAC in August 2017, FEC records show.

Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley) will be riding with Trump from Francis S. Gabreski Airport in Westhampton Beachto the event venue in Southampton, Zeldin’s office said. Zeldin faces Democrat Perry Gershon in the November election.

Activists are planning protests for at least two sites in Southampton. Protesters are expected to line up outside the airport, as well as in Southampton Village at the intersection Hill Street and Halsey Neck Lane, according to Eileen Duffy of the group Let’s Visit Lee Zeldin.

Traffic is expected to snarl in Southampton as the presidential motorcade makes its way to Trump’s events. A Federal Aviation Administration notice issued a “VIP Movement Notification” for Friday in Southampton, similar to those sent out when Trump flies to and from his Bedminster, New Jersey golf club.

It will be the president’s second visit to his home state of New York in five days. Trump was in Utica on Monday to sign a military spending bill and then to campaign for GOP Rep. Claudia Tenney.

With Vera Chinese and Laura Figueroa Hernandez