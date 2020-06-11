Representative, 4th Congressional District.

Douglas Tuman

Republican

BACKGROUND: Tuman, 39, of West Hempstead is running for elected office for the first time. He is the Commissioner of Engineering for the Town of Hempstead, a post he has held for the last four years. Previously, he worked as a civil engineer for the Town of Oyster Bay for 10 years. He is a professional engineer and patent attorney who holds a degree from the Stevens Institute of Technology in Hoboken, N.J., and the Maurice A. Deane School of Law at Hofstra University in Uniondale. He is also running on the Conservative line.

ISSUES: As the candidate for the Nassau Republican Committee, Tuman said he would work to make sure the views off all constituents are represented when he votes on policy. To do this, he says he will implement a text message based system to give residents in the district the option of weighing in on issues. "All too often you have somebody who is elected and they hold the line for their party as opposed to representing their entire constituency," Tuman said. He said he would advocate for more federal dollars for roads and flood gates on the South Shore to protect against storm surge. Tuman said uniting the communities during the era of COVID-19 and protests against police brutality and racism has become a priority. He would like to enact policies that allow families to make a good living, come home to their families and live in a safe and open society. As for President Donald Trump, Tuman said he supports his economic agenda and policies on Israel, but describes himself as an independent thinker. "I support my President but he's not the focus of my campaign," Tuman said. "The focus of my campaign is to improve my community."