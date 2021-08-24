New utility watchdog coming to Long Island

The state Department of Public Service’s Long Island office, criticized by some lawmakers and activists for its performance as a LIPA/PSEG watchdog, has been paying its former director to oversee operations since his retirement earlier this year, the state agency confirmed.

A new director is expected to be hired soon, along with an expanded staff, DPS officials said.

At the same time, a top DPS enforcement director who once served on LIPA's Task Force on PSEG's performance during Tropical Storm Isaias and had recommended that LIPA consider terminating its PSEG contract, has left the agency to take a high-level job at National Grid.

The Long Island director's job has been held by Guy Mazza, a former state Assemblyman and deputy Nassau County attorney who took over the job from director Julia Bovey in 2017.

Mazza retired from the $164,227 a year job earlier this year, but has been filling the role on an acting basis.

Four people with knowledge of the matter said Mazza soon will be replaced by Carrie Meek Gallagher, Long Island regional director of the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

The DEC didn’t respond to a request for comment, and Gallagher couldn’t be reached.

Sign up for The Classroom newsletter. The pandemic has changed education on Long Island. Find out how. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

DSP spokesman James Denn said, "an announcement for a new Long Island Department of Public Service regional director to replace retired regional director Guy Mazza is forthcoming."

Denn said that after retiring, Mazza "agreed to come back to the Department on a part-time, as-needed basis," which Denn called a "common practice for state agencies."

Mazza’s hourly salary of $60.18 was "reviewed and approved by the Department of Civil Service," Denn said.

The Department of Public Service is the enforcement arm of the Public Service Commission.

The Long Island office in Plainview was created as a compromise after some state lawmakers had called for full PSC regulatory authority over the Long Island utility.

Under former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s LIPA Reform Act of 2013, DPS received only "review and recommend" authority over LIPA.

The DPS Long Island office in Bethpage, with a staff of 22, is preparing to hire up to 10 employees.

An internal listing reviewed by Newsday includes one or more of the following positions: general counsel assistant; utility engineering specialist; office assistant; policy and outreach trainee; and auditor trainee.

"Given the added responsibilities expected due to its increased oversight of PSEG -LI, DPS is looking to add staff members to the current roster of 22 at its Long Island office," Denn explained.

But state Assemb. Fred Thiele (I-Sag Harbor) said of the Long Island DPS office: "It has no authority and has been a waste of space since Julia Bovey left. It literally has contributed nothing to the process."

Mazza occasionally attended LIPA board meetings and was almost never publicly critical of the electric utility.

"The mission of DPS-LI needs to be revised," said Thiele. "The review and recommend role is worthless."

Marjorie Harrison, a utility watchdog at Ratepayer Alert!, an activist group in Merrick, said, "I don’t think people know about the DPS Long Island office, or much about the PSC for that matter."

Harrison said, "as far as DPS’s oversight role vis a vis LIPA, I think the die was cast when LIPA was established and was protected from regular, public PSC rate cases that LILCO was subject to, whatever level of hikes it was seeking."

The Long Island Power Authority was formed to take over the Long Island Lighting Company, a private power company.

Meanwhile, Joseph Suich, a former director of the statewide DPS office of investigations and enforcement, has left the agency and recently took a job as chief compliance officer at National Grid.

Suich wrote one of the early letters recommending that LIPA consider terminating its contract with PSEG Long Island following Isaias storm failures

National Grid in a statement said Suich, "will play a key role in assuring compliance with obligations across the U.S. business."

National Grid said Suich "will drive a culture of compliance that is consistent with National Grid’s values."

National Grid is under DPS investigation after five former employees were charged in a kickback scheme involving maintenance of field offices also used by PSEG.

Suich in a statement said he would, "reinforce accountability" at the company.

"I look forward to working with the business to drive a culture of speaking up," Suich said.