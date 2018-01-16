TODAY'S PAPER
Suffolk Legis. DuWayne Gregory wants to challenge Rep. Peter King

Democrat DuWayne Gregory, presiding officer of the Suffolk

Democrat DuWayne Gregory, presiding officer of the Suffolk Legislature, announces Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, that he will run for Congress. Photo Credit: Barry Sloan

By David M. Schwartz david.schwartz@newsday.com @schwartznewsNY
Democrat DuWayne Gregory, the presiding officer of the Suffolk Legislature, announced Tuesday he would seek to challenge Rep. Peter King (R-Seaford).

Gregory said the South Shore district that covers Suffolk and Nassau needs a congressman willing to challenge President Donald Trump.

“It’s time we had a representative who stood up to the extremist leadership in Washington, D.C.,” said Gregory, of Copiague, in front of a supporter’s house in Central Islip.

Gregory said King has been “ineffective” at blocking the Republican tax plan, which reduces the State and Local Tax (SALT) deduction and he said will hurt middle class homeowners. King voted against the bill.

Gregory unsuccessfully challenged King in 2016, but said that the mood of the district, unhappy with Trump and the Republicans, has swung.

He faces a likely Democratic primary against progressive activist Liuba Gretchen Shirley, who has rallied small grass roots donors to raise $120,000 this year.

David Schwartz covers Suffolk government and politics. A native Long Islander, he's worked at Newsday since 2013.

