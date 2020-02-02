Republicans have nominated Christopher Connors as their candidate for the vacant Suffolk County Legislature seat held previously by Democrat DuWayne Gregory, while Democrats have named Jason Richberg.

They will face off against Working Families Party candidate Jacqueline Duodu-Burbridge in a special election for the 15th District seat on March 10.

Connors, a retired Wall Street trader from Amityville, said he is running because of concerns about county spending, the county red-light camera program and tax breaks for the Wyandanch Rising project that he says are hurting the Wyandanch School District.

A representative of Wyandanch Rising developer Albanese Corp. did not respond to a request for comment last week.

Connors, who works part-time for state Sen. Phil Boyle (R-Bay Shore) and also has the Conservative Party line in the race, “has experience in the business community and public service,” Suffolk GOP chairman Jesse Garcia said. “He knows the ins and outs of the communities that make up the 15th legislative district.”

Democrats nominated Richberg, who previously ran Gregory's district office and is clerk of the county legislature, earlier this month. Richberg also has the Independence Party line.

“This race is all about us getting our turnout, and Jason is head and shoulders above any other candidate because he’s been working the district for the last 11 or so years,” said Suffolk Democratic chairman Rich Schaffer, referring to Richberg's stint with Gregory.

Duodu-Burbridge, 41, of Copiague, is a consultant who previously was director of development at Mercy Haven Inc., a housing agency serving the homeless and individuals with mental illness. Duodu-Burbridge said she wants to improve public transportation, affordable housing and access to education.

“Too often, the political machine appoints our local representatives behind closed doors — and Suffolk’s families miss out on strong representation,” Duodu-Burbridge said in a statement. “I’m running to make sure Suffolk has a leader in office who answers only to our community’s families."

Gregory, of Copiague, resigned from the Legislature to become a Babylon Town Councilman. He also will work for McBride Consulting and Business Development Group.