Three other days Cassandra Woods had gone to her polling place in Brentwood to vote early, she said Sunday morning, and each time she had to leave: the weather was too cold, she wasn’t dressed warm enough, the lines were just too long.

"Fourth time’s a charm," said Woods, 48, one of about 300 would-be voters at the Knights of Columbus lined up in the cold on Sunday, New York State’s last day of early voting for 2020 before the traditional Election Day on Tuesday.

Seated in a lawn chair and fueled by water and snacks, Woods waited on a line that wrapped around the block. Like fellow voters wearing scarfs, hooded sweatshirts and thick coats, she was dressed for the fall chill.

"I came prepared this time," said Woods, who along with her sister and brother-in-law waited more than two-and-a-half hours to "make our voices count."

Across the country, early voting has seen all-time high numbers turning out for the race between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

As of Friday afternoon, about 86.8 million people had voted across the country in the presidential election — 63% of the total who cast ballots in the entire 2016 race, The Associated Press reported.

Suffolk County had 9,617 early voters on the first day and hit a midweek high of 16,043 on Wednesday, with another 15,238 on Thursday, with a total of 82,203 votes. Nassau voting increased from 21,392 on the first day to 36,803 on Wednesday and 24,270 on Thursday, for a total of 147,028. As of Saturday night, the turnout total was 205,409 in Nassau; an equivalent Suffolk total wasn’t immediately available.

Last year, New York became the 39th state to allow early voting. Long lines were reported at other early voting spots on Long Island Sunday as well, including in Elmont.

Around noon Sunday at the Brentwood polling place, Jessica Ventura, 26, chowed on some Popeyes chicken while she waited with her boyfriend, Jonathan Interiano, 25, to vote.

"The people in front of us had food and my stomach started rumbling so I sent him to grab us something," she said with a laugh. She said the couple arrived at 9 a.m.

"We knew the line would be long but we just had to come," she said. "I’ve voted in other elections but this one feels different. It feels like a chance to take a stand."

Ventura, of Brentwood, said what makes this election special is that there’s been a "huge shift" in her belief system.

"Before, I didn’t really think it made much of a difference who the president was or that the president could really make that much of an impact [in my life], but now, I realize that’s not the case."

Jenny Canales, 38, of Brentwood, said she and her mother, Guillermina Escobar, 71, a native of El Salvador who became a U.S. citizen nearly 30 years ago, are voting for "all those in our [Latino] community who can’t and can’t make their voices heard."

"My mom made so many sacrifices for our family to be in this country," she said, adding: "For that fact alone, we owe it to her to exercise our right to vote."

With Rachelle Blidner

