Hundreds wait for polls to open on second day of early voting

This story was reported by Scott Eidler and David M. Schwartz. It was written by Eidler.

Long lines to vote started forming Sunday morning at Long Island polling locations, as early voting before Election Day got underway for the second straight day.

More than 31,000 voters had cast ballots in Nassau and Suffolk counties on Saturday, when thousands waited on long lines for up to several hours on the first of nine days of early voting. Voters can cast ballots at poll locations in their county through Nov. 1.

Early voting on Sunday is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Nassau and Suffolk counties.

Even before Suffolk polls opened at 10 a.m. the line of hundreds of voters stretched more than half a mile around the Babylon Town Hall Annex in North Babylon, with masked participants clutching coffees and sitting in folding chairs.

The first voters in line said they got there as early as 5:30 and 6:30 a.m.

"I think it’s important for everyone to be out here," said Michele Best-Tarrington of Deer Park, the second person in line. She’s a poll worker on Election Day. "I have to make sure my vote is cast."

Denise Graham, 54 of Deer Park, arrived at 7:15 a.m. with her 18-year-old daughter to experience in-person voting.

"I want to make sure it’s done," she said.

Graham and her friend Charvon Pierce, 50, didn’t mind the hourslong wait.

"We’ve lost the art of civics," Pierce said. "It’s important to come out here to vote."

Shannon Conaty, 40, of West Babylon, said she was concerned about delays at the Postal Service.

"I want to make sure my vote counts," she said, adding that she thinks the U.S. should have weekend voting to make it easier to cast ballots.

Election officials said 21,451 Nassau voters cast in-person votes on Saturday, while 9,617 people voted in-person in Suffolk the same day.

With James Carbone