Long Islanders headed to the polls in droves Saturday, the first of nine days of early voting statewide before Election Day.

Hundreds lined up at the start of the day and, in some cases, waited for hours to vote in Freeport, Brookhaven and Huntington Station, and there were long lines outside polling places in Islip, Brentwood and Garden City. By the afternoon, lines and wait times began to dwindle.

Many voters said they were motivated to line up at the polls as early as 5 a.m. primarily to partake in the presidential election, though there are also state and local races on the ballot.

Nearly 500 people queued up at the Freeport Recreation Center before it opened its doors at 9 a.m. The line snaked onto East Merrick Road, through side streets, and almost back onto Merrick Road.

Joan Senatore, 69, of Baldwin Harbor, arrived at 5:20 a.m. to be the first in line.

"I just think every vote counts, especially in an election that is as important as this one," she said, adding that the presidential election is her main reason to vote this year. "I think everyone who can vote should vote."

Senatore, who declined to say whom she would vote for, was voting early because she plans to take care of her grandchildren on Election Day, Nov. 3.

At Brookhaven Town Hall, people started lining up around 7:30 a.m. Two hours later, a line of about 375 voters curled around the parking lot as a poll worker came outside to post signage.

"You know it doesn’t start until 10 a.m.," she told those who were lined up. They were masked, socially distant and still arriving.

One voter in Brookhaven got in line at 9:10 a.m. and voted at 11:45.

Suffolk County Republican Election Commissioner Nick LaLota said there were long lines at nearly all early voting locations in the county before polls opened at 10 a.m. They were open in Suffolk until 3 p.m.

In Nassau County, the early polls opened at 9 a.m. Saturday and will be open until 6 p.m.

James Scheuerman, the Democratic commissioner for the Nassau County Board of Elections, said there were lines outside all Nassau early-voting sites when they opened, with the longest in Freeport, Elmont and Hempstead.

"There’s a lot of excitement about this election, and it’s really great to see," he said.

Anyone who is in line at the 15 Nassau early voting sites at 6 p.m. can vote, he said.

Voters can go to any of the selected early voting sites in their county. The sites will have special evening and weekend hours in staggered schedules through Nov. 1.

Enduring waits in Freeport

At the Freeport Recreation Center, almost everyone wore masks, and many practiced social distancing, although some were within a foot or two of others.

Inside, voters passed a heavy plastic drop-off ballot bin and arrived at a table, where there was a large jug of hand sanitizer and a box of disposable plastic gloves.

Samuel Castellano, 82, of Freeport, was one of a number of older and disabled voters outside the recreation center who were having a hard time enduring the long wait.

"It’s a little difficult," said Castellano, who walked slowly toward a wall, on which he placed his right hand to steady himself. "I need something to hold onto."

Castellano had been waiting for an hour and a half and still had about 200 people ahead of him.

Tanya Jones, 51, of Roosevelt, had arrived with her 89-year-old grandmother, who was sitting in a camping chair on the other side of Liberty Avenue from her, so she didn’t have to stand on her legs for hours.

"For them to have to have to stand in line — they should let them in first," she said. "Imagine the difficulty my grandmother has because she wants to exercise her right to vote."

Harriet Arnold, 72, of Baldwin, said, "What they really should have is a separate polling place for seniors and disabled people."

Even so, she said, "It is fabulous to see all these elderly people out here.... It shows commitment."

Scheuerman said elections officials were aware of the problem and are discussing how to address it.

"Opening another site for seniors is not feasible at this time," and allowing seniors and people with disabilities to go to the front of lines could anger other voters, he said. "Not everyone is as sensitive and nice as they really should be."

Scheuerman added, "There are other opportunities that probably won’t be as busy as the weekend," such as midafternoon on weekdays.

There was camaraderie among those waiting in line. After Arnold tripped over uneven pavement when arriving, Yolanda Grooms, 52, of Freeport, helped her up. Grooms also sometimes held on to Castellano’s arm to assist him in walking.

"We don’t even know each others’ voting preference," Grooms said. "We’re here to help each other out."

Sonia Montgomery-Lewis, 53, of Baldwin was just arriving to the end of the line at 9 a.m. She said she knew that hundreds of people were before her and that she might have to wait for hours.

But she said "this is nothing" compared to how the Ku Klux Klan targeted her late grandfather after finding out he was organizing Black people to vote in the early 1960s in Summerton, South Carolina.

"He was almost killed because he wanted to exercise his right to vote," she said, tears welling in her eyes.

Lewis and her husband, Mark Lewis, 55, said her grandfather, Thomas Conyers, only found out about the plot because he was a barber, and one of his clients happened to work for a Klan member and overhead a conversation about the plan. Fellow church members smuggled him out of Summerton in the covered bed of a pickup truck, taking him to New York, where family members lived, they said. He left his wife and seven children behind until they could join him.

Voters who went to the center to drop off an already-completed absentee ballot did not have to wait.

Franco Pacific, 45, of Freeport, said he had put a stamp on his ballot and had planned to mail it in. But reports of delays in mail service and worries that the U.S. Postal Service would be overwhelmed with ballots made him think twice.

"I wasn’t sure with all that’s going on with the post office that it would be counted," he said.

Elliot Schwartz, 60, had planned to vote Saturday, but after he saw the line, he got back in his car.

"I came here because I didn’t want to wait in line on Election Day," he said.

'An important election'

At Brierley Park in Hempstead, lines were much shorter by early afternoon than they had been a few hours before, several voters said.

Bruce Kelly, 65, of Hempstead, was deterred by a seemingly endless line that wound down multiple residential streets near the park when he arrived 20 minutes before polls opened. He was relieved to have to wait only a half hour after he returned around 12:30 p.m.

"When you get it done early, you’re not as pressed" for time, said Kelly, who will be at his hospital supervisor job on Nov. 3. "You’re not as stressed."

Marisol Reyes, 28, waited 80 minutes to vote in Hicksville — arriving just before polls opened — but returned to a line of about a half hour in Hempstead, where she accompanied her mother and a family friend as they voted.

"Us being from an immigrant family, we know a lot of immigrants don’t have the opportunity to vote," Reyes said. "We want to be the voice for the voices who can’t be heard."

She and her mother, Teresa Reyes, 60, of Hempstead, said they especially wanted to vote against President Donald Trump.

"We need someone in a position of power who represents our community," Marisol Reyes said. "The person in power now doesn’t represent our community. We need change for the better."

Voter after voter in line in heavily Democratic Hempstead Village said defeating Trump was a priority.

"There’s a change needed, and change will not take place unless people vote," said Steve Ferguson, 70, of Hempstead. "There’s such a lack of leadership, of proper leadership, around issues of economics, the pandemic, racial distress, disharmony, the education of our children — all of this needs to change."

Jackie Obianyor, 53, of Hempstead, said, "I want a return to a bit of normalcy."

Obianyor, a Nigerian immigrant, said voting was one of the big reasons she became a citizen in 1993.

"We want to be full-fledged Americans," she said.

Obianyor said even though voting for president was vitally important, choosing candidates in local races has more of an effect on residents’ day-to-day lives.

"It’s important I elect someone who cares about my neighborhood, about the roads, the schools and everyone in Hempstead. Hempstead appears to be a forgotten neighborhood," she said.

Almost all voters in line wore masks. Donna Roberson, 60, of Roosevelt, said she didn’t let COVID-19 deter her.

"I will die to vote today," she said. "I’ll take my chances. If I were in the hospital, I’d check myself out to vote."

Karyn Williams, 55, of Hempstead, said one reason she voted early is she’s worried supporters of Trump will try to intimidate voters on Election Day. Williams said voting "is imperative, it’s important, it’s necessary. We have to vote like our lives depended on it."

Williams voted at Brierely Park in the morning — getting in line about 10 a.m. and waiting two hours — and returned in the early afternoon to accompany her husband in a much shorter line.

Her husband, Timothy Williams, 56, was in chemotherapy Saturday morning for multiple myeloma and didn’t know if he’d be well enough to vote. He also has prostate cancer.

"I didn’t feel like coming," Williams said as he leaned on his walker. "But this is how urgent it is."

Ernestine Hamilton, 71, will be on duty as a poll worker Election Day, which is why the Hempstead woman was voting early on Saturday.

She preferred to vote in person than by mail because "I want to see it going in [the ballot box]. I want it to count the moment I vote. I don’t want to wait for it to count after Election Day."

North Shore Nassau County residents patiently waited up to 1 hour and 45 minutes Saturday morning to cast ballots at the Gayle Community Center in Roslyn Heights.

"And I would have waited three hours if I had to," said Karen Raccioppi, 55, of Glen Head, who said she’s traveling to North Carolina later this week for work and will be forced to quarantine at home on Election Day. "This is such an important election."

The socially distanced crowds were calm and subdued. Most waited in line while on their phone. A few sat in folding chairs or played hand held video games. All wore masks.

Once inside, voting officials looked up names on an electronic computer— a change from the old paper books — and directed voters to one of 10 voting stations. Once an hour, staff halted the line to clean the voting booths.

"They’re doing a great job of keeping everyone safe," said Kathy Rostholder of New Hyde Park, who voted with her daughter Tracy. "It’s been very well organized."

But others like Doris Hurwitz, 75, of Roslyn, bypassed the line to drop off her mail-in ballot in person.

"It’s more secure this way," said the retired teacher. "We should be making voting as easy as possible. Why should we just vote on one Tuesday? You should be able to vote any day of the week."

In Garden City, at the recreation Complex at the St. Paul’s Field House on Stewart Avenue, a line snaked into the parking lot even before the 9 a.m. opening time there.

Cindy and Philip Press of Oceanside said they were pleased by the big turnout. Cindy Press said it shows how "engaged" people are in this election.

Philip Press said he wasn’t surprised, given the huge turnouts in other part of the country. He said he hoped it ends up with "the right result." The couple would not say whom they supported.

Crowds began lining up at 5:30 a.m. outside the Mi-Island Y JCC in Plainview. Throughout the morning the crowds swelled to more than 300, officials said, with lines stretching more than a quarter-mile.

"I feel it's my civic duty as a citizen," said Govinder Singh, 60, of Syosset.

Shabbir Sadikot, 74, of Syosset agreed after waiting 45 minutes to cast a ballot.

"It was important for me to come out in person," he said. "I wanted to do it the old-fashioned way."

Ruth Winnes, 91, of Plainview, said she doesn't fully trust the mail-in ballot system and worries about huge crowds on Election Day.

"I woke up today and said 'let's do it' and just get it done," Winnes said. "And let the best president win."

Hundreds more at Suffolk sites

In Islip, more than 400 voters waited outside the Town Hall Annex building Saturday morning. The long line circled the building and extended all the way toward Main Street.

Many voters had to wait more than two hours to cast their ballot. Almost everyone wore a mask, and a few donned a face shield on top of a surgical mask. Some came prepared with portable chairs and reading materials.

Cathy Barbash, who brought a chair and a book, said the top issue motivating her to vote is equity.

"It’s getting worse and worse," said Barbash, 68, of Brightwaters. "It’s got to be a country that’s fair and safe for everyone."

The woman who stood behind Barbash was Nichelle Rivers, who had the same idea of arriving with a chair and a book.

"As a Black woman that’s a member of the LGBTQ community, I’m standing on the shoulders of my ancestors that fought for the right to vote," said Rivers, 48, of East Islip. "It’s important for me now more than ever to exercise my right to vote."

Jay Brown, 52, came directly after working an overnight shift at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The Bay Shore resident said he came to "give the president his eviction notice."

"The White House needs character again," said Brown, who is an Iraq combat veteran. "We don’t have that in the White House anymore."

Vivienne Weinreb and her fiancé Paul Cagnard of Islip Terrace came Saturday to vote in person so that they wouldn’t have to worry about whether their mail-in ballots would be counted. Both planned to vote for Joe Biden.

"We just need to be in America again," said Weinreb, 55. "I don’t feel like we are living in the same America I’ve lived in my whole life. … [Trump is] so divisive."

A few dozen people ahead in the line stood Anthony and Diane Addeo, who both wore a thin blue line American flag mask.

Anthony Addeo, an Independent who voted for Trump four years ago, said he will vote for the president again but was not yet sure whom he would choose to be his next Congress member.

"I just don’t trust the Biden [ticket]," said the Central Islip resident, 70, noting he believed the president "has done a pretty good job."

"Much better than a lot of the presidents in the past," Diane Addeo chimed in. "What he’s accomplished is amazing."

As the Addeos spoke, a caravan of dozens of vehicles decorated with large American flags and Trump 2020 messages drove down Main Street with loud honks.

Drew Giel, 73, of Central Islip came shortly before 10:30 a.m. and left after seeing the long line. The Vietnam combat veteran said he would come back Sunday, intending to arrive earlier.

"Tomorrow is another early day and so is next week," he said. "If I have to wait on a shorter line, I don’t mind. This is too much."

By 2:30 p.m., close to 100 voters lined outside Southold Senior Center in Mattituck. Some brought books and magazines to read. One man read Robert Caro’s "The Power Broker: Robert Moses and the Fall of New York."

Tim Hall, a polling station official, said 10 people were already waiting outside when staff arrived around 7 a.m., three hours before the station opened.

Brentwood polling officials said voting was going smoothly after processing several hundred ballots Saturday.

Voters reported lines of about an hour to vote until they were able to check their address on iPads and vote on paper ballots in polling stations. Poll workers also accepted drop-offs of mail-in ballots.

Poll workers warned voters to dispose any campaign materials before they came into vote.

Lamont Hardy, 52, of Bay Shore, said he wanted to cast his vote early, as he walked to the back of the winding line.

"You have to use the chance you get to vote. A lot of people don’t have that opportunity and didn’t have the right to vote," Hardy said. "It was not always [a] right afforded to everybody."

David Davila, 60, of Hauppauge said he wanted to vote on Saturday, instead of Election Day.

"A lot of people fought for this right and you cannot take it for granted," Davila said.

Patricia Zanela of West Islip said she was afraid the lines were going to be worse on Election Day.

"It’s important to vote and a very important time for all of our families," Zanela said. "I lost my mother to COVID and there are many issues that need to be resolved."

Jim Hughes of Central Islip said he tried to vote at the Dix Hills Fire House, but he didn’t want to wait or park for the 500 people in line.

"It’s important to vote and make sure the right person gets into the White House," Hughes said. "I’m watching other states wait for hours and hours and I want to make sure my vote is counted."

Early in the day, there were also about 100 people in line at the Islip Town Hall Annex, and about 80 people waiting at the Knights of Columbus VFW in Brentwood, according to LaLota.

Some voters began waiting as early as 6 a.m. with lawn chairs camped outside.

"The good news is our poll workers said all equipment is up and running and ready to process ballots when the polls open," LaLota said.

There also was voter enthusiasm in New York City. In one Upper East Side neighborhood, the line to vote stretched twice around the block as of 9:30 a.m., leaving some pondering whether to wait it out or return in the afternoon or on another day.

Hundreds of voters lined up at the Huntington Station library, wrapping around the building.

Polls opened at 10 a.m. while crowds were stretched through the parking lot and poll workers limited the number of voters to approach the polls.

Stefanie Flower, 29, of Huntington Station said it was nice to have additional voting options and she wanted to be there for the start of early voting.

She said the crowd was respectful, distanced and wearing face coverings outside.

"It’s a very important election for everyone, young and old, and we want to get young people to vote," Flower said. "It’s that important that we’ll take hours out of our day to do it."

Shante Graham, 39, of Huntington, was voting with her 20-year-old sister in her first presidential election.

"We want to vote early and make our vote heard," she said. "Even with coronavirus, we’re out safely with precautions and we have a very nice crowd."

Eric Holohan, 52, of Centerport, immigrated to the United States from Dublin in 2003 and became a citizen in 2006.

He said this year is especially important to vote.

"This is the first chance to make a difference. You can be on Facebook complaining, but this … [is the] the only thing you can do to bring change," Holohan said. "Sitting this out is not an option. It doesn’t matter if you’re an immigrant or not."

Vernay Johnson, 58, of Greenlawn said she was voting in honor of Congressman John Lewis, an iconic leader in the civil rights movement who died in July after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

"This is probably the most important election since I was 18 that I’m voting in," Johnson said. "I don’t think the country has ever been as polarized. Between the economy, the pandemic and racial tensions, it’s important for everyone to vote."

Early voting tips

Although early voting was adopted in 2019, it offers an added benefit this year to voters who might want to stay away from potentially more crowded Election Day polls out of concern of spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Election officials say the busiest days for early voting sites will be Saturday and the last day of early voting on Nov. 1. They advise voters that the shortest lines will be midday during the week, but that early voting any time should be a faster process than the traditional Election Day voting.

"After 3 p.m. has been the quietest time in an early voting location," Scheuerman said.

In addition, voters who vote by absentee ballot can go to a secure spot at early polling places to drop off their ballots, rather than mail them, to be sure their vote is received and will be counted.

For New Yorkers who have voted before, there is no need to provide identification. First-time voters who registered by mail and didn’t provide a copy of identification in the registration may have to show ID, such as a current driver’s license or DMV identification card, a copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, or other government document that shows the voter’s name and address.

Voters without ID or unable to provide identification will be able to vote by affidavit ballot and the issue will be settled after Election Day by election officials.

Voters must wear masks and stay at least 6 feet apart as part of the precautions against spreading the virus.

The sites and hours are posted on the websites of the Suffolk County and Nassau County boards of election.

A state Board of Elections portal also allows a voter to find his or her early voting sites.

With John Asbury, Robert Brodsky, Joan Gralla, Jack Millrod, David Olson, Olivia Winslow and Dandan Zou.

Check back for updates to this developing story.