Peter Van Scoyoc wins Democratic primary for East Hampton supervisor

Incumbent Peter Van Scoyoc won the Democratic primary for East Hampton Town supervisor on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 , according to unofficial returns. Credit: Gordon M. Grant

By Rachelle Blidner and Candice Ferrette
East Hampton Town Supervisor Peter Van Scoyoc won the Democratic primary for the town's top elected office, while Councilwoman Kathee Burke-Gonzalez and Cate Rogers won the Democratic nominations for two town council seats, unofficial elections results show.

Also in Tuesday's political party primaries, the Working Families Party in Huntington appeared to have staved off what they described as an effort by Republicans and Conservatives to take over WFP ballot lines.

But a count of hundreds of absentee and affidavit ballots in other primary races Tuesday in Nassau and Suffolk counties likely will delay final unofficial results in those contests, election officials said.

Counts of those ballots won’t begin until June 29, according to the Nasau and Suffolk County boards of election.

Van Scoyoc, East Hampton supervisor since 2018, beat town Councilman Jeffrey Bragman in Tuesday's Democratic primary, according to unofficial results released by the Suffolk County Board of Elections.

Bragman will be on the ballot in November on the Independence Party line.

In the town council race, Burke-Gonzalez and Rogers beat out John Whelan, according to unofficial results.

There aren't enough absentee and affidavit allots still to be counted to change the results in either the East Hampton supervisor or council races, county election officials said Wednesday.

