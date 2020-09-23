TODAY'S PAPER
Edmund J. Smyth, State Senate District 5

By Mark Harrington
Edmund J. Smyth

Republican

BACKGROUND

*Smith, 49, currently a Huntington Town Councilman, is seeking his first term in the state Senate. He is also running on the Conservative, Indenpence and Libertarian party lines.

*A former U.S. Marine Corps (Res.) staff sergeant, Smyth graduated from New York Law School and is principle of the Huntington-based law firm, E.J. Smyth & Co.

ISSUES

*Smyth said he would "repeal bail reform in its entirety," conduct a state review of bail laws and would like to see "more discretion given back to judges" in determining bail for those charged with crimes

*He would repeal the law that made police, firefighter, EMS and every peace officer’s personnel records available via the Freedom on Information Law, and instead revert to making them available via subpoena.

*Smyth is a supporter of term limits for elected-office holders.

*He would work to support the reopening of local businesses, and attract new businesses to the region.

Mark Harrington, a Newsday reporter since 1999, covers energy, wineries, Indian affairs and fisheries.

