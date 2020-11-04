ICYMI: Election updates from Tuesday and Wednesday

What happened:

The Associated Press called Wisconsin and Michigan for former Vice President Joe Biden, giving him 264 electoral votes overall — and bringing him within six of winning the election. A victory in Nevada would get the Democratic challenger to 270 in his race against President Donald Trump.

Trump's campaign requested a recount in Wisconsin and filed lawsuits in Michigan as well as Pennsylvania and Georgia, which both remain undecided. Read about the long-expected legal blitz.

Long Island voters described the presidential election as the most important one in their lifetime and said it will decide the fundamental direction of the country.

Trump campaign sues in 3rd state: Georgia

President Donald Trump's campaign and the Georgia Republican Party have filed a lawsuit against the Chatham County Board of Elections asking a judge to order the county to secure and account for ballots received after 7 p.m. on Election Day.

State party chair David Shafer said in a statement Wednesday night that they planned to sue in a dozen counties.

The lawsuit alleges that a Republican observer watched a poll worker take unprocessed absentee ballots from a back room and mix them into processed absentee ballots waiting to be tabulated.

In Georgia, ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day in order to count. Chatham County contains Savannah and leans Democratic. — THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Our lawyers have asked for “meaningful access”, but what good does that do? The damage has already been done to the integrity of our system, and to the Presidential Election itself. This is what should be discussed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) Nov 309, 2020

Imagine what would be on your screen—or your mind—tonight, if ours were a normal democracy that gives the presidency to whoever earns the most votes. — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) Nov 309, 2020

Trump's lead in Pennsylvania has been more than cut in half today.



Biden's still down 276,915 votes (per @DecisionDeskHQ), but there are about a 1.1 million votes left (per @nytimes). pic.twitter.com/38vjvPRnlM — John B. Holbein (@JohnHolbein1) Nov 309, 2020

BREAKING: Joe Biden wins Michigan. #APracecall at 6:00 p.m. EST. #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/lGfinjTqT4 — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) Nov 309, 2020

These are the close LI races to watch as absentee ballots eventually are counted pic.twitter.com/igDuJLgOr2 via @Newsday — Tara Conry (@TaraKConry) Nov 309, 2020

Shawn Farash, 29, of West Babylon, the founder of “Long Island Loud Majority” said Trump supporters “believe we are watching the election be stolen right in front of us.” pic.twitter.com/xtz2gG73IC — Antonio Planas (@AntonioPlanas1) Nov 309, 2020

Biden speaking from Wilmington, De: "I'm not here to declare that we won, but I am here to report that when the count is finished, we will be the winner." — Laura Figueroa Hernandez (@Laura_Figueroa) Nov 309, 2020

I’m here in Bellmore where a group of about 35 Trump supporters, so far, have gathered in the MTA station’s parking lot. They’re waving Trump flags and getting reactions from drivers on Sunrise Highway.

I will be talking to the president’s supporters soon.

#Election2020 pic.twitter.com/igFe1vU8oJ — Antonio Planas (@AntonioPlanas1) Nov 309, 2020

and then there were 3...

Trump campaign after announcing recount request for Wisconsin, lawsuit to stop vote count in Michigan, announces it will sue to stop count in Pennsylvania, a state that earlier this morning the campaign said it was confident it would win. — Laura Figueroa Hernandez (@Laura_Figueroa) Nov 309, 2020

State GOP Chair Nick Langworthy after several GOPers lead in Senate legislative races: It is a “patriotic duty to balance this state government and not have just a dictatorship. What we have now is skewing too far to the left. We need a course correction.” — Michael Gormley (@GormleyAlbany) Nov 309, 2020

Elex officials: Absentee ballots that could change the leads in many races won't be counted for 7 days;results may take weeks. “Placing accuracy ahead of speed, I expect the Board to be able to certify winners in most races before Thanksgiving,” said Nick LaLota of Suffolk Co. — Michael Gormley (@GormleyAlbany) Nov 309, 2020

More legal maneuvering by Trump campaign. They will sue Michigan to delay counting of votes, they contend their access has been limited at polling sites. This as Biden is up by 44,000 votes pic.twitter.com/dgPa2OglyM — Laura Figueroa Hernandez (@Laura_Figueroa) Nov 309, 2020

Presidency hinges on tight races in battleground states pic.twitter.com/3wgrOeJb00 via @Newsday — Chelsea Irizarry TV (@chel_irizarryTV) Nov 309, 2020

Quite the lede from the @nypost. pic.twitter.com/2kKF6tMe7Q https://t.co/HLCJYhmu5d — Matthew Chayes (@chayesmatthew) Nov 309, 2020

. @GarbarinoforNY says he has not yet heard from @VoteJackie4NY campaign.



Says @RepPeteKing has congratulated him via social media. pic.twitter.com/I9liX68xyN — Keldy Ortiz (@KeldyOrtiz) Nov 309, 2020

US Post Office failed to deliver thousands of cast ballots on time. pic.twitter.com/6FEmfxvr0J — Ted Phillips (@Tedephillips) Nov 309, 2020

.@danbalz on Trump: “Perhaps he will leave office if, ultimately, this effort to disrupt the count fails and Biden wins. But the damage he is doing cannot be overstated.” pic.twitter.com/jKDnp1zK1f — Edward Colby (@EdwardBColby) Nov 309, 2020

Trump Campaign Manager Bill Stepien says campaign will request a recount in Wisconsin



“Wisconsin has been a razor thin race as we always knew that it would be...the President is well within the threshold to request a recount and we will immediately do so.” — Laura Figueroa Hernandez (@Laura_Figueroa) Nov 309, 2020

Getting Long Islanders’ reactions to the election and took a moment to enjoy the beautiful view here in #LongBeach. @Newsday #LIvotes #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/D5D22JLGUH — Cecilia Dowd (@ceciliadowdnews) Nov 309, 2020

“Castrating the facts”: While news organizations counseled patience during long vote count, Trump declared himself the winner and drew criticism from friendly quarters. pic.twitter.com/QdTgoZjtcT — Carl MacGowan (@CarlMacGowan) Nov 309, 2020

This ballot measure is too early to call. Early results have prop 2 passing by about 38,000 votes, but there are still 140,000 absentee ballots to be counted pic.twitter.com/3p1J7mo0Nz — Rachelle Blidner (@RachelleBlidner) Nov 309, 2020

#Prop2 has passed!



This is a victory for Suffolk taxpayers, our police and essential employees.



Thank you to our friends in organized labor for standing up for working families. — Steve Bellone (@SteveBellone) Nov 309, 2020

I feel a little like this when I go to bed at the end of the third quarter of a Giants game #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/J4UIlQAZ67 — David Reich-Hale (@drhli) Nov 309, 2020

The voters decide the outcome of the election, and there will be no official winner until the votes are counted. pic.twitter.com/9p4yK9gTpc — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) Nov 309, 2020

Like the pandemic itself, #Election2020 is playing out pretty much as predicted months ago: It comes down to mailed/absentee ballots, which could take days to complete. A reminder: Elections are never final until all the ballots are counted. — Carl MacGowan (@CarlMacGowan) Nov 309, 2020

Biden has taken the lead in Michigan, according to the AP

Along with AZ, NV and WI, he now leads in states worth 270 electoral votes--the number needed to win

pic.twitter.com/8bdQchP5zB — Nate Cohn (@Nate_Cohn) Nov 309, 2020

We must be patient and allow local and state officials to do their jobs. Voting is the core of our democracy and that means counting the votes.



The voice of the people will be heard. — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) Nov 309, 2020

Wishing everyone a happy Stress Awareness Day! pic.twitter.com/YmUvt7ZHvu — Maura McDermott (@mauramcdermott) Nov 309, 2020

1600: Blue wave? Red wave? No, a treacherous riptide. Heds: Map shrinkage; 'Feel good' v 'Stop thief'; Past, present, future tense; Epic suspense; GOP crossroads; Voter views; Confidence crisis; Biden prayer & last push. pic.twitter.com/UkBAZgjR8V via @Newsday @Bill_Goldschlag — Dan Janison (@Danjanison) Nov 309, 2020

The final version of today’s editorial. There will be lot more to say: America's challenge on election night and beyond Regardless of the election's outcome, the winner must strive to unite a fractured nation. pic.twitter.com/crJqqIqKEC — Randi Marshall (@randimarshall) Nov 309, 2020

Election results so far, including races on Long Island, #NY. ⁦@Newsday⁩ pic.twitter.com/23S4k0ZdFU — Víctor Manuel Ramos (@vmramos) Nov 309, 2020

In lieu of a result, drew this little illustration yesterday eve. All cynicism (briefly) aside, somehow America has to try to make this divided thing work

pic.twitter.com/AbvotV7qZk https://t.co/9a47zRRDhf — Matt Davies (@MatttDavies) Nov 309, 2020

So, what's left in Nevada is mail and provisionals. No more in-person votes. That's likely good news for Democrats, unless the late-arriving mail ballots were MUCH redder than the early-arriving ones. pic.twitter.com/oTtD08cxAx — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) Nov 309, 2020

It’s getting around that time when your lateish overnight snack is actually breakfast.

#Election2020 — Antonio Planas (@AntonioPlanas1) Nov 309, 2020

.@JoeBiden gets big vote out of Milwaukee and moves into the lead in Wisconsin still waiting on Green Bay and city of Kenosha but Biden has a narrow 11 thousand vote lead. Depends on how much vote is still out not declaring Biden the winner yet #Decision2020 — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) Nov 309, 2020

Trump talked about his wins tonight and his leads in different states. Then he preemptively declared victory.



(This isn't quite live because I listened back to make sure I got the following quotes right.) — Edward Colby (@EdwardBColby) November 4, 2020 "And all of a sudden everything just stopped. This is a fraud on the American public," Trump said. "This is an embarrassment to our country. We were getting ready to win this election. Frankly, we did win this election." — Edward Colby (@EdwardBColby) November 4, 2020 "This is a major fraud on our nation. We want the law to be used in a proper manner. So we'll be going to the U.S. Supreme Court," Trump said. "We want all voting to stop. We don't want them to find any ballots at 4 o'clock in the morning and add them to the list, OK?" — Edward Colby (@EdwardBColby) November 4, 2020 Trump's nominee Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed to the Supreme Court just nine days ago. Now the president has declared he'll be going to the court as he litigates the election -- with countless ballots still uncounted around the country, and key states undecided. — Edward Colby (@EdwardBColby) November 4, 2020

Zeldin, Garbarino lead in 1st, 2nd Congressional districts pic.twitter.com/BuHgWbGEea via @Newsday — Candice Ferrette (@candiceferrette) Nov 309, 2020

I just spoke to a Nassau Board of Elections worker. She told me they “just got the last two sticks,” which are the USB files with voter information on them.

She went on to explain how last night/this morning is their “Super Bowl,” but they work all year.

#LIVOTES #Election2020 — Antonio Planas (@AntonioPlanas1) Nov 309, 2020

As @SteveKornacki pointed out on MSNBC a little while ago, the "first thing to flip" tonight in the presidential race was the Nebraska congressional district that went to Biden. That one electoral vote could matter.



Omaha, middle America. — Edward Colby (@EdwardBColby) Nov 309, 2020

Trump wins 4 of 5 Nebraska votes; Biden gets 1

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has won four of Nebraska's five electoral votes, while Democrat Joe Biden has won one electoral vote from the state.

The 1st Congressional District was called for Trump early Wednesday. He also won the 3rd Congressional District earlier, as well as the statewide vote. Trump gets one electoral vote for each congressional district, plus two electoral votes for winning the statewide vote.

Biden's win in the 2nd Congressional District, which includes Omaha, is a flip from 2016, when Trump narrowly won it against Democrat Hillary Clinton.

While Trump easily carried the state itself, Nebraska is one of only two states that divides its electoral votes.

In 2016, Trump won all five of Nebraska’s electoral votes. — THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Suffolk County GOP Chair Jesse Garcia says @GarbarinoforNY has declared victory over @VoteJackie4NY. — Keldy Ortiz (@KeldyOrtiz) Nov 309, 2020

Nassau County Board of Election workers are clocking out.

They’ve been at it for hours. Let me tell you, their end-of-the-night conversations are hilarious.

One woman walked by: “I’m sleeping here.”

Nassau County voters are shattering all-time vote totals.

#LIVOTES #election2020 pic.twitter.com/jl5Vau10qf — Antonio Planas (@AntonioPlanas1) Nov 309, 2020

I'm extremely humbled that the people of Nassau County have placed their trust in me to be their Senator for two more years.



I promise I won't let you down. pic.twitter.com/zmhRb332VP — Senator Anna M. Kaplan (@AnnaMKaplan) Nov 309, 2020

Twitter hides Trump tweet

Twitter is hiding an election-related post by President Donald Trump, warning that its content is disputed and could be misleading.

Trump stated without evidence early Wednesday that Democrats were trying to "STEAL" the election. He also falsely said votes cannot be cast after polls are closed.

States allow voters to cast ballots if they are in line when polls close. Some states also allow mail-in ballots postmarked by Election Day but received later to be counted.

Trump's tweet came after his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, delivered remarks as the race was too early to call in key battleground states.

Biden told his supporters to be patient while all the votes are counted.

Twitter says placing a warning on the tweet is in line with its "Civic Integrity Policy." The tweet is still visible after clicking through the warning. — THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Trump expected to speak soon, following Biden remarks

President Donald Trump says he’s planning to make a statement early Wednesday morning as the race remains too close to call.

Neither Trump nor Democrat Joe Biden has reached the 270 Electoral College vote threshold.

Trump is insisting by tweet that "Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed!" even though, in multiple states, ballots can be counted if they arrive after after Election Day.

Many of the battleground states have yet to be called, including Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas and Wisconsin.

Trump won Florida, Iowa and Ohio, while Biden carried New Hampshire and Minnesota. It takes 270 electoral votes to win the presidency. — THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

We've reached the part of the night where Brian Williams is making big geographic declarations — Edward Colby (@EdwardBColby) Nov 309, 2020

"It ain't over until every vote is counted, every ballot is counted," Biden also said.



He said confident things about the three Midwestern states that are crucial to the outcome: Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.



"Keep the faith, guys, we're going to win this," Biden said. — Edward Colby (@EdwardBColby) Nov 309, 2020

"Look, we feel good about where we are. We really do," Biden just told supporters in Delaware.



"We believe we're on track to win this election," he said, just minutes after @AP called Florida for Trump. — Edward Colby (@EdwardBColby) Nov 309, 2020

BREAKING: Donald Trump wins Florida. #APracecall at 12:35 a.m. EST. #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/lGfinjTqT4 — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) Nov 309, 2020

BREAKING: Donald Trump wins Iowa. #APracecall at 11:21 p.m. CST. #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/lGfinjTqT4 — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) Nov 309, 2020

BREAKING: Donald Trump wins Ohio. #APracecall at 12:19 a.m. EST. #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/lGfinjTqT4 — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) Nov 309, 2020

Congressman Lee Zeldin on his reelection to represent the First Congressional District of New York: @Newsday pic.twitter.com/JQIuxbUGQd — Chelsea Irizarry TV (@chel_irizarryTV) Nov 309, 2020

UPDATE: In #NY3, incumbent Dem @Tom_Suozzi trailing Republican George Santos, 127,600 to 126,600.



BUT, be aware 72K absentees already received by local BOE but yet to be counted. Of those, 37K came from enrolled Dems, 14 from GOP. #LIvotes #2020Election — Yancey Roy (@YanceyRoy) Nov 308, 2020

Nassau Dems declare victory in the reelection efforts of state senators Todd Kaminsky, Anna Kaplan and John Brooks. Two other races, for the seats of Kevin Thomas and James Gaughran, remain too close to call, per party chairman Jay Jacobs. pic.twitter.com/G7kpbIV6uX — Jesse Coburn (@Jesse_Coburn) Nov 308, 2020

Question now: Can Biden get enough out of the cities and burbs of MI, WI and PA to offset Trump's rural strength, which has only grown in some places. — Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) Nov 308, 2020

UPDATE in #nysenate Dist. 5 on Long Island: Smyth (R) 60,600, Gaughran (D) 50,900. This doesn't include some 35K absentees mailed in but yet counted. Of those, 17K came from Dems, 7K from GOP. #LIvotes #2020Election — Yancey Roy (@YanceyRoy) Nov 308, 2020

Tuberville flips Alabama seat for Republicans

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Former college football coach Tommy Tuberville has recaptured a U.S. Senate seat for Republicans by defeating Sen. Doug Jones in Alabama. Jones been widely been considered the Senate's most endangered Democrat.

Republicans had made taking back the once reliably conservative seat a priority in 2020. Tuberville, who has never held public office and last coached four years ago, aligned himself closely with President Donald Trump and declared in the primary campaign: "God sent us Donald Trump."

"Alabama, welcome back to the Republican U.S. Senate," Tuberville shouted after taking the stage to loud cheers at his election night party in downtown Montgomery. — THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Dem wipeout in Miami-Dade #Florida



Two Dem House incumbents lost



Multiple state legislative seats go from Blue to Red



Trump cut the Democrat margin of victory by over half from 2016 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) Nov 308, 2020

Republican Lindsey Graham wins reelection to the U.S. Senate from South Carolina, defeating well-financed Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison. #APracecall #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/PyGDjQF5FD — The Associated Press (@AP) Nov 308, 2020

Palumbo (R) now inching ahead in race to replace LaValle: 32K to 29K over Ahearn (D). #LIVotes #2020Election #nysenate — Yancey Roy (@YanceyRoy) Nov 308, 2020

Early numbers in #nysenate Dist. 3, Suffolk County: Martinez (D) 16K, Weik (R), 14K. #LIVotes #2020Election — Yancey Roy (@YanceyRoy) Nov 308, 2020

Early numbers in #nysenate Dist. 6, Nassau County: Thomas (D) 32K, Dunne (R) 26k. #LIVotes #2020Election — Yancey Roy (@YanceyRoy) Nov 308, 2020

Early numbers in #nysenate Dist. 5 on Long Island: Gaughran (D) 27k, Smyth (R) 23K. #LIvotes #2020Election — Yancey Roy (@YanceyRoy) Nov 308, 2020

Democrats pick up Senate seat in Colorado

WASHINGTON — Republicans suffered a first setback in the battle for Senate control Tuesday as Democrats picked up a seat in Colorado, but other races were still too early to call across an expansive political map.

GOP Sen. Cory Gardner was defeated by Democrat John Hickenlooper, a former governor, as the state shifted leftward during the Trump era.

Republicans sought to retain their majority against a surge of Democrats challenging President Donald Trump's allies. Both parties saw paths to victory, and the outcome might not be known on election night.

Polls closed in key states where some of the nation’s most well-known senators were on the ballot. In Kentucky, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell fended off Democrat Amy McGrath, a former fighter pilot in a costly campaign, but he acknowledged his GOP colleagues face tougher races. — THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Lots being said about Fla and Miami Dade, but @RepSteveIsrael, a Biden adviser told me recently that Pinellas County, the burbs of St. Pete, would foreshadow how the suburban race would play elsewhere in country. Biden won Pinellas, but just by ~1,000 votes. pic.twitter.com/f1jfPg4ayn — Laura Figueroa Hernandez (@Laura_Figueroa) Nov 308, 2020

Polls on Long Island have closed. Turnout was expected to be high: more people had voted by Tuesday evening than had in all of 2016, election data shows



pic.twitter.com/OBUyRvUlWf — Rachelle Blidner (@RachelleBlidner) Nov 308, 2020

New York called for @JoeBiden #LIVotes #Election2020 — John Asbury (@johnasbury) Nov 308, 2020

At the extremely socially distanced Nassau County Democrats watch party tonight in Jericho. State party chairman Jay Jacobs says 660k votes were cast in Nassau by 7pm, two hours before polls closed. That’s already 8k more than in 2016. #LIvotes pic.twitter.com/sWgwCjsUQU — Jesse Coburn (@Jesse_Coburn) Nov 308, 2020

Stay in line, folks. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) Nov 308, 2020

4 more states called for Trump, while 7 go to Biden

President Donald Trump has won Alabama, Mississippi, Oklahoma and Tennessee, while Democrat Joe Biden has won Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Rhode Island.

The results were not a surprise. Biden is very strong in the states that went for him, just as Trump is strong in the states he won.

Trump takes 33 electoral votes for winning those four states, while Biden adds 69 electoral votes to his total for winning seven states. — THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Officials: We won't have the vote count we expected tonight in Fulton County, home to Atlanta and a tenth of all Georgians. Absentee-by-mail processing at State Farm Arena was delayed 4 hours because a water pipe burst in a room. Officials say no ballots were damaged. @ajc #gapol — Ben Brasch (@ben_brasch) Nov 308, 2020

Easy win for Trump in West Virginia

President Donald Trump has coasted to victory in West Virginia, taking its five electoral votes.

The Republican nominee defeated Democrat Joe Biden on Tuesday in a reliably conservative state.

The last Democrat to win a presidential race in West Virginia was Bill Clinton in 1996.

Trump defeated Democrat Hillary Clinton in West Virginia four years ago by 42 percentage points, one of his highest margins of victory in the nation. Many in the state credit him for his conservative populism and promises to help the declining coal industry, even as few expected he could bring back jobs in a dying field. — THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

BREAKING: Joe Biden wins Vermont. #APracecall at 7:00 p.m. EST. #Election2020 — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) Nov 308, 2020

BREAKING: Donald Trump wins Kentucky. #APracecall at 7:00 p.m. EST. #Election2020 — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) Nov 308, 2020

Trump calls talk radio in Midwestern battlegrounds

President Donald Trump called into talk radio shows in the battleground states of Pennsylvania and Wisconsin just hours before polls closed.

Trump projected confidence Tuesday that he will win key states like North Carolina and Florida and said he’s expecting a "great" evening.

He was set to call into conservative host Mark Levin's show minutes after the first two interviews, but Levin abruptly said Trump would not be appearing. Levin said he was told the president couldn’t come on the show but gave no further details. — THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

THREAD: Two-thirds of voters say their choice for president was driven by their opinion of President Trump, according to AP VoteCast, an expansive survey of the electorate.



pic.twitter.com/m3prNY8oCJ — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) Nov 308, 2020

#ElectionNight Pizza from Salvatore’s Coal Fired pizza in Port Washington. Better than Newsroom pizza, but miss the deadline rush. #LIVotes #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/gcS2cMiFhn — John Asbury (@johnasbury) Nov 308, 2020

Important addendum: if you see Sumter Co., FL (The Villages) eventually report ~95k votes and it's:



66% Trump or less: very good for Biden

67%-68%: possibly good for Biden

69%-70%: FL on track to be FL

71%-72%: possibly good for Trump

73%+ Trump: very good for Trump — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) Nov 308, 2020

Do NOT allow anyone to convince you not to vote because public polls indicate the race is over



The partisan makeup taking shape in the actual electorate looks nothing like the sample used by most public polls



STAY IN LINE AND VOTE! — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) Nov 308, 2020

Remember: A record number of Americans are voting by mail this year, and counting those votes will take time.



We need to be patient, stay strong, and #CountEveryVote.



No matter what Donald Trump says tonight. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) Nov 308, 2020

I’m working at a polling site on the Upper West Side, and every time a new voter comes in the whole room bursts into applause. First the person looks embarrassed and then they look really proud, and it’s awesome. #ElectionDay #PollWorker — Lydia Dallett (@Ldallett) Nov 308, 2020

💯



There’s not a more exciting day to work in a newsroom than during the night of a presidential election.



I miss it. pic.twitter.com/qdYCEgGSOT — Antonio Planas (@AntonioPlanas1) Nov 308, 2020

By 4 pm, adding up all forms of voting so far, Nassau County had already exceeded the 2016 vote total, says Democratic elections commissioner Jim Scheuerman — Mark Chiusano (@mjchiusano) Nov 308, 2020

THIS IS A CLOSE RACE!



If you are in line to vote, please stay in line!



If you have not voted yet, get to the polls -- we need you! #MAGA — Trump War Room - Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) Nov 308, 2020

Thinking about these words today by the great John Lewis: "Democracy is not a state. It is an act." Don't miss this final day to participate in our democratic process—because your voice is your vote. — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) Nov 308, 2020

Fascinating info. Trump top donors include NYPD & Marines. Among Biden’s top donors: @Facebook & academics. Biden, candidate of the managerial elite pic.twitter.com/Q6B6NyQmOB — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) Nov 308, 2020

Two problems with the tradition of @Newsday Election Night pizza this year:



1) Working from home = no newsroom.

2) Low-carb diet = no pizza.



That ain’t stopping me. Behold the low-carb Fathead crust pizza! pic.twitter.com/rSwuzkVRDS — Nick Klopsis (@NickKlopsis) Nov 308, 2020

No voting lines right now at Freeport Rec Center. #LIvotes #ElectionDay #Election2020 @Newsday pic.twitter.com/vBo8Prwt49 — Cecilia Dowd (@ceciliadowdnews) Nov 308, 2020

Voting is a cornerstone of our democracy. Attempts to hinder voters from casting ballots by spreading misinformation is illegal and will not be tolerated.



That’s why I am actively investigating robocalls allegedly spreading disinformation. — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) Nov 308, 2020

Prepping some numbers for tonight, here’s the voter registration stats for Nassau and Suffolk. Both counties saw bigger increases in registered Dems than Republicans between 2016 and 2020 pic.twitter.com/wJrarVJilG — Mark Chiusano (@mjchiusano) Nov 308, 2020

All the votes have been counted and Otis has won our household presidential race in a landslide because he’s “nicer” than the cat. #2020Elections #POTUS pic.twitter.com/mYjsnnMIin — Jessica Asbury (@Jess_Asbury) Nov 308, 2020

Normal wait time to vote in South Huntington...minimal.#LIvotes #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/UmAWGIx7ji — Deborah S. Morris (@dsvmorris) Nov 308, 2020

No line, no wait to vote at the Prospect Park Armory in Brooklyn on Election Day. People waited 2+ hours last week for early voting. ⁦@Newsday⁩ #Election2020 #LIVotes pic.twitter.com/Mdic1IS3NH — Michael O'Keeffe (@MOKNYC) Nov 308, 2020

Trump, asked if he has prepared victory/concession speeches, says he hasn't. "Winning is easy. Losing is never easy. Not to me, it's not." #2020 #LIVotes pic.twitter.com/kj5GnIgBPw — Laura Figueroa Hernandez (@Laura_Figueroa) Nov 308, 2020

Raquel Cyril,25, voted at Deer Park High School Tuesday and said the process was smooth. When asked why she voted Tuesday she answered: “America.”#LIVotes @Newsday #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/F9cKgNvhNS — Joie Tyrrell (@JoieTyrrell) Nov 308, 2020

My parents are 97 and 92, and they voted.



If they can vote, so can you! pic.twitter.com/xrdqVHSA61 — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) Nov 308, 2020

Registered to vote with your residence hall address? Our shuttles are here for you!

pic.twitter.com/eCqyjz0FTl https://t.co/NUNxDkpBbl — Adelphi University (@AdelphiU) Nov 308, 2020

Bit of a line to vote at Sayville High School, where people are wearing masks, social distancing and chatting about whether or not they’re giving out “I Voted” stickers inside. #LIvotes @Newsday pic.twitter.com/uZHZ1yDKyw — Rachel Weiss (@RachMWeiss) Nov 308, 2020

Very long line at Indian Hollow Primary School in Commack. #LIvotes #Election2020 @Newsday pic.twitter.com/ANDAbfAo5U — Cecilia Dowd (@ceciliadowdnews) Nov 308, 2020

#LIvotes #Election2020 Randi Hodkin (left) & daughter Rachel, 20, of Freeport emerge from voting happy and “proud” to support Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/o7IYedZlw1 — Olivia Winslow (@newsollie) Nov 308, 2020

Glad to see the local board of elections could find room in their budgets this year for stickers.

pic.twitter.com/JrbFRm6Mte https://t.co/FckxIcmF53 — John Asbury (@johnasbury) Nov 308, 2020

Joseph Noto, 24, voted Tuesday at Commack Intermediate School with his mom, Denise. Noto said he voted for a “change.” #LIVotes @Newsday #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/1V7FZfw8bA — Joie Tyrrell (@JoieTyrrell) Nov 308, 2020

“From this house to the White House with the grace of God,” Biden writes on the wall of his childhood home this morning. pic.twitter.com/bSb90QOYYn — Laura Figueroa Hernandez (@Laura_Figueroa) Nov 308, 2020

Just got on line to vote. Long way to go... #ElectionDay #LIVotes pic.twitter.com/GPuRr6rkMr — John Callegari (@JohnACallegari) Nov 308, 2020

#LIvotes #Election2020 Evelyn Jackson, 78, of Uniondale waits to vote saying, “I feel great. I think that we can change things.” pic.twitter.com/ZlN0Jbh6pn — Olivia Winslow (@newsollie) Nov 308, 2020

Jennifer Hyder,50, of Smithtown brought Lila - guide dog in training - to the polls Tuesday. “It’s her civic duty,” she joked. #LIvotes #Election2020 @Newsday pic.twitter.com/u7SDNEmt3k — Joie Tyrrell (@JoieTyrrell) Nov 308, 2020

#LIvotes #Election2020 a banner seen on a house in Levittown. pic.twitter.com/tfTcr90FEj — Olivia Winslow (@newsollie) Nov 308, 2020

So, one daughter waited 3 hours to vote more than week ago at Brookhaven Town Hall. Next day, I checked line at elementary school in Nesconset & was told it was 2 hours. So, waited until today & I was in & out of polling place in 10 minutes. Feels like I gamed the system. #Vote — Greg Logan (@GregLogan1) Nov 308, 2020

It’s #ElectionDay! Make some time to get out and vote today if you have not already submitted your ballot. Every chance to vote is important. pic.twitter.com/0z8XjJwnIW — St. Joseph's College (@SJCNY) Nov 308, 2020

Reminders about tonight in today’s editorial: news orgs may not be able to project a winner immediately. Some states like NY allow postmarked ballots to arrive after Election Day. Some battleground states could take days to tabulate. That’s all fine pic.twitter.com/l0m5e8rjoi — Mark Chiusano (@mjchiusano) Nov 308, 2020

#livotes #Election2020 check out what we’re doing at Newsday tonight! pic.twitter.com/Bg51zi1eWG — Josh Holbreich (@HolbsNYC) Nov 308, 2020

This is it. Go out and VOTE, folks! #ElectionDay #HofstraVotes pic.twitter.com/dvP2RjfTgu — Hofstra University (@HofstraU) Nov 308, 2020

Long lines & cold temps didn’t stop me this morning! An hour & a half later, proud to say #IVoted #LIVotes #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/e6IRGCVJjl — Kim Grabina-Como (@KimGrabinaComo) Nov 308, 2020

A quick link to all of the Newsday editorial board’s endorsements this cycle, from president down to State Assembly plus an open county Legislative District. pic.twitter.com/C5khUdNwZP — Mark Chiusano (@mjchiusano) Nov 308, 2020

Melvin and Indra Salazar voted at South Huntington library. Melvin said the line was longer than prior years. Tuesday marked Indra’s first time voting and she said it was well organized. #LIVotes #2020Election @Newsday pic.twitter.com/TZFHQnDrWR — Joie Tyrrell (@JoieTyrrell) Nov 308, 2020

#LIvotes #Election2020 Juan Santander, 43, of Hicksville stands outside Woodland School in Hicksville after casting his first vote ever. Santander, an immigrant from Ecuador, said he became a citizen 4 months ago. pic.twitter.com/Ntb9l4Tbgj — Olivia Winslow (@newsollie) Nov 308, 2020

Line of voters Tuesday morning outside the South Huntington library. Voters said the process was smooth - maybe a 45 min to an hour wait. #LIVotes #2020Elections @Newsday pic.twitter.com/aIBgRfh3qV — Joie Tyrrell (@JoieTyrrell) Nov 308, 2020

The Bellone family came out to the polls this morning. It’s #ElectionDay, go #Vote! pic.twitter.com/HodDRV5vyU — Steve Bellone (@SteveBellone) Nov 308, 2020

Never seen a line before at my Rocky Point polling place but 50 people waiting here. It’s moving though. #LIVotes #newsday pic.twitter.com/jymXb6VuYS — David Schwartz (@schwartznewsNY) Nov 308, 2020

Happy Election Day, Nassau!



Regular polling locations are open until 9PM.



If you haven’t already cast your ballot, today is your LAST chance.



pic.twitter.com/jIRKYffzOQ — Laura Curran (@NassauExecutive) Nov 308, 2020

#LIvotes #Elections2020 voters line up around 8 am outside East Broadway Elementary School in Seaford. There were reports of problems earlier but now people say the line is moving briskly. pic.twitter.com/UAbyImuXI6 — Olivia Winslow (@newsollie) Nov 308, 2020

Can confirm. Whole process took 10-15 minutes, tops, in Manhattan this AM. pic.twitter.com/Xqxf6Xhg2h — David Lennon (@DPLennon) Nov 308, 2020

Puppy woke up early so we took a walk past our local poll place in Queens. I’ve never seen a line inside or outside PS 164 in the 16 years I’ve lived here. Today, the line stretched up the block - and that’s after multi-hour long lines during early voting. — Randi Marshall (@randimarshall) Nov 308, 2020

Excited to work side by side with Drew tonight! (Well at a 6FT distance ☺️☺️) He is an incredible journalist! Tune into our coverage starting at 9pm EST on pic.twitter.com/TT31T0fwMU and Apple TV @Newsday https://t.co/UDapkW2hz0 — Faith Jessie (@FJessieTweets) Nov 308, 2020

Wraparound line estimated by those in the front to be close to an hour at the fire station on South Wellwood in Lindenhurst. This is compared to no line, ever, in past elections. #newsday #LIvotes #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/hdQyomaJYq — Jim Baumbach (@jimbaumbach) Nov 308, 2020