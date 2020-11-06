Election updates from Thursday and Friday
What happened:
- Biden passed Trump in Pennsylvania and Georgia.
- Read Newsday's political newsletter, The 1600, by William Goldschlag and Dan Janison. Friday's headline: Their dad facing defeat, Trump's sons tweet lonely, desperate cry for help.
- Democrat Kathleen Rice won reelection to the U.S. House in New York's 4th Congressional District Thursday, per the Associated Press.
- Miss anything from Tuesday and Wednesday? Check out the archive of our live updates.