SEE THE VERY LATEST

For the most up-to-date look at the race for president, click here. Go to newsday.com/politics for the count of electoral votes, popular vote and the prospective Senate and House lineups.

Map shrinkage

What turned out wrong: Once again, polls in some crucial states, like Florida and Ohio, overestimated Democratic potential. Both stayed in President Donald Trump's column, just like four years ago.

What the prognosticators got right: The winner of the 2020 presidential election wasn't decided on Tuesday night, and Wednesday is no sure bet either.

Leading throughout the campaign in national polls, Joe Biden hoped to expand his Electoral College map and run up the score against Trump in parts of the Sunbelt and red-tinged Ohio. But as results rolled in Tuesday night, visions of a landslide faded. Trump looked to hold slight advantages, though not certain ones, in North Carolina and Georgia. He won Texas.

In the biggest shock of Tuesday night, Biden won Arizona, his first flip of a Trump 2016 state, according to a Fox News call. If it holds up, that may have been the late John McCain's revenge. Trump's trashing of the popular senator and war hero, in life and death, didn't sit well will with some Arizonans, and McCain's widow Cindy endorsed Biden. Biden also kept New Hampshire, which Trump made a play for, in Democratic hands.

In a way, Trump's win in Florida represented another 2020 defeat for Michael Bloomberg, who flamed out in the Democratic primaries. He funded a $100 million effort to help Biden, especially with Hispanic voters, but they gave the former vice president less support than Clinton received in 2016.

It looked early Wednesday that the election may come down to the "Blue Wall." Biden still probably needed to take at least two of three Rust Belt states — Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania — where Trump narrowly beat Hillary Clinton in 2016. The count from hundreds of thousands of mail ballots in Philadelphia, Biden's top stronghold in the state, remained outstanding. There were 2.6 million mail ballots overall in the state, and a complete count is not expected until at least Friday. Trump planned a legal fight to cut the count short.

Sign up to receive The 1600 Get our inside look at the White House and goings on in the Donald Trump administration. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Michigan's Secretary of State predicted its count would finish Wednesday. In Milwaukee, election officials said that they were unlikely to finish reporting results until 5 a.m. at the earliest on Wednesday. In Fulton County, Georgia, home to Atlanta, a pipe burst a central tabulating center forced an hourslong pause in counting ballots.

Biden: 'I feel good.' Trump: Stop, thief

One prediction looking strong: It's going to get ugly.

Biden addressed horn-honking supporters at 12:42 a.m., telling them "Your patience is commendable." Calling himself "optimistic," the challenger said, "I feel god about where we are … I believe we are on track to win this election," the former vice president said. "Keep the faith, guys, we’re going to win this."

Trump rushed out a tweet before Biden left the stage, neglecting to check his spelling as he trotted out unsubstantiated fraud allegations. "We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Poles are closed!" he said. A follow-up tweet claimed, "A big WIN" — a declaration premature at best and false at worst.

Biden tweeted back: "It's not my place or Donald Trump's place to declare the winner of this election. It's the voters' place."

Past, present and future tense

A tweet from Bill Burton, who was a senior aide to former President Barack Obama, captured Democratic panic after early returns but before many absentee votes are counted and mocked it.

"This morning, it was fact that Trump would do well on election night and Biden would win when votes were counted," Burton wrote. "This evening, those facts still hold but none of the pundits are talking about it and Democrats are already black out drunk/throwing up chardonnay/craft cocktails."

Suspense could be epic

If the election result remains unclear, the battle for the White House will be fought in state elections offices, in the courts and even possibly in Congress over the next few days and weeks, writes Newsday's Tom Brune.

With a record-breaking turnout of voters, most states will be counting ballots for at least a day or two — if not longer — after Election Day. And the key swing states of Pennsylvania and Michigan are expected to be counting ballots at least until the end of the week.

It will take longer if states face legal challenges, as Trump on Sunday promised to launch: "As soon as that election is over, we’re going in with our lawyers."

Biden’s legal team also stands ready. So do lawyers for nonpartisan voting rights and for advocacy groups on the left and right. But what has added the most tension to this election has been Trump’s demand that the vote count on Nov. 3 decide the election and his refusal to say he would leave office if he loses — setting off alarms that he would break the tradition of a peaceful transfer of power.

Key dates on the Electoral College calendar: Most states certify their electors who will cast votes in the Electoral College by Dec. 8. he governor of each state must certify the state’s presidential election vote and the state’s electors by Dec. 14. The states must transmit their votes to Congress by Dec. 23. On Jan. 6, in a joint session, the House and Senate meet to count the electoral votes for president, certifying the winner who won at least 270 of the electors’ votes. If it's a 269-269 tie, it's uncertain how it will get resolved.

Janison: GOP at crossroads

The future of Republican red-state power in Washington seemed on Tuesday to hang by a thread, writes Newsday's Dan Janison.

Nervously, GOP strategists sought to defend their electoral turf, most importantly in the U.S. Senate, which in recent years drove the tax cuts, deregulation, and court appointments that Trump got to sign off and campaign on.

Since 2016, he has been the draw for the base and titular head of the party. If Trump comes up a loser, but the Senate's GOP majority survives, the most powerful U.S. Republican would become Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, who won a seventh term Tuesday, and the party would be in a strong position to negotiate or block initiatives and appointments. In that scenario, Trump presumably would no longer call all the shots in the party.

Say Trump survived in office, but without a GOP Senate. That could paralyze the rudderless president in his second term. Democrats who initiated a failed impeachment in the House could gain the clout to try and convict him in the Senate.

The most destructive possibility facing the GOP as it sailed into this election was that it would lose both the White House and the Senate.

On voters' minds

The voters of 2020 faced a public health crisis and a wounded economy, but neither candidate emerged as the clear choice to handle both of those issues, according to a survey conducted for The Associated Press by NORC at the University of Chicago.

More voters — both nationwide and in key battlegrounds — said former Vice President Joe Biden would be better able to handle the coronavirus pandemic, the top concern for about 4 in 10 voters. But Donald Trump edged out Biden on the question of who would be better to rebuild the economy. About 3 in 10 voters nationally ranked the economy as the most pressing issue.

Trump argued that the economy should not be a casualty of the disease and maintained, without evidence, that the nation was "rounding the turn." Biden has warned that the economy can never fully heal unless the coronavirus is first contained and businesses can fully reopen.

Three-quarters of all voters said they knew all along who they supported. Two-thirds said their decision was driven by their opinion of the president, either for or against.

Trump's crisis of confidence

A groggy and surly Trump phoned in to "Fox & Friends" Tuesday morning after returning overnight from his last rally in Michigan. Cracks in his confidence were showing. Then again, he wasn't sure about 2016 on Election Day either.

At one point on the Fox show, when he was teed up by the hosts to launch an attack on the Democrats' progressive wing, Trump spoke as if he’d already lost. "Joe’s going to have a hard time, he’s not going to be able to handle them," he said.

Trump also laid into Fox News, complaining about airtime given to his foes. "Somebody said what’s the difference between this and four years ago, and I say Fox," he said. "In the old days you wouldn’t put Sleepy Joe on every time he opens his mouth. You had Democrats on more than you had Republicans. I’m not complaining — I’m just telling people," Trump said.

He said the country most difficult to deal with isn't Russia, China or North Korea. "By far, the most difficult country to deal with is the U.S." because "we have some very deceptive people," singling out Rep. Adam Schiff, who led House impeachment efforts.

A somewhat more rested Trump visited Republican National Committee offices in Arlington, Virginia, later in the day and said that he wasn't thinking about a concession or acceptance speech yet. "Hopefully, we'll be only doing one of those two and you know, winning is easy. Losing is never easy — not for me it's not," he said.

Biden: A prayer and a final push

Biden put in a full schedule of campaigning on Election Day. He began the morning in church in Delaware and visited his childhood home in Scranton, Pennsylvania, where he wrote on a living room wall: "From this house to the White House with the grace of God. Joe Biden 11-3-2020."

More coronavirus news

See a roundup of the latest regional pandemic developments from Long Island and beyond by Newsday's reporting staff, written by Lisa L. Colangelo and Matthew Chayes. For a full list of Newsday's coronavirus stories, click here.

What else is happening: