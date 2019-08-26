TODAY'S PAPER
Rep. Joe Kennedy considering run for US Senate

By The Associated Press
BOSTON (AP) — U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy says he's weighing a challenge to veteran Massachusetts U.S. Sen. Edward Markey in the 2020 Democratic primary.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Kennedy said he has made no final decision and will take several factors into account, including his young family.

The grandson of the late Robert F. Kennedy added that while some people have told him he should wait his turn, "I'm not sure this is a moment for waiting."

He hinted at a decision within about two weeks.

The 38-year-old Kennedy is in his fourth term in the U.S. House and had previously indicated plans to seek re-election next year.

Markey is 73 and running for a second full term in the Senate after serving for more than three decades in the House.

