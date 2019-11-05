Polls opened at 6 a.m. Tuesday for voters to decide on candidates for Suffolk County executive, Nassau district attorney, county legislators and other local offices.

Across Long Island, 318 candidates are running for office after a campaign season that focused on issues such as rising taxes, water quality and the opioid crisis.

Polls will close at 9 p.m.

This year's election also marked the first time voters were able to vote early in New York State.

But during the early voting period from Oct. 26 to Nov. 3, less than 5% of registered voters in Nassau and Suffolk cast ballots, election officials said.

Early votes won’t be tallied until after polls close.

In all, Nassau has 120 candidates vying for 60 positions in county and town government and the judiciary.

Suffolk has a total of 198 candidates seeking office.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone, a Democrat, is facing a challenge from Suffolk Comptroller John M. Kennedy Jr., a Republican, and Gregory Fischer, who is running on the Libertarian Party line.

Bellone, who is vying for a third and final term under county term limits, said he has helped turn around county finances by reducing an estimated $500 million deficit he says he inherited.

Kennedy, however, is running on a campaign to right the county’s finances. He points to a recent state comptroller report that found Suffolk to be in the most fiscal stress of any county in the state.

Fischer said he would seek to bring in outside consultants to restructure the county’s finances and management.

In Nassau, District Attorney Madeline Singas, a Democrat, is seeking her second four-year term as the county's top prosecutor. She faces a challenge by Republican lawyer Francis X. McQuade.

Singas, 53, of Manhasset, highlighted her 28-year career in law enforcement, including opening the Nassau district attorney's special crimes unit and founding the domestic violence bureau in Queens County.

McQuade, 65, a Long Beach attorney in private practice, said his professional experience — as a police officer, a Roman Catholic priest and his work as a criminal defense and civil rights lawyer — makes him suited for the job.

Political observers also are closely watching the supervisor's race in Hempstead Town. Democratic incumbent Laura Gillen — the first Democratic supervisor in a century — is seeking a second term against town Tax Receiver Donald X. Clavin Jr., a Republican. Diane Madden is the Libertarian candidate.

Also, Hempstead Town Clerk Sylvia Cabana, a Democrat, is running for re-election against Republican Kate Murray, a former Hempstead supervisor and town clerk.

In Oyster Bay Town, Republican Supervisor Joseph Saladino faces a challenge from Town Clerk James Altadonna Jr., a longtime Republican and former Massapequa Park mayor running on the Democratic line.

Also Tuesday, control of the Nassau and Suffolk County legislatures is at stake.

In Nassau, Republicans hold an 11-8 majority, while in Suffolk, Democrats have an 11-7 advantage.