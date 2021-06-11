TODAY'S PAPER
Eve Lupenko Ferrante Council Member — City of Glen Cove

By Ted Phillips ted.phillips@newsday.com @tedephillips
Eve Lupenko Ferrante

Democratic

BACKGROUND:

  • Ferrante, 53, has served on the Glen Cove City Council since 2020 and is seeking the nomination on the Democratic Party line.
  • She is a dermatologist with a private practice in Woodbury and is the former vice president of the Glen Cove Chamber of Commerce.
  • Ferrante received her undergraduate degree from the University of Virginia and medical degree from Stony Brook University.

ISSUES:

• Ferrante said "we want to continue to bring in more businesses and more residents to keep the economy thriving and to increase our tax base."

• She said people are concerned about overbuilding in Glen Cove, and she wants development to be done "in a safe and environmentally friendly manner."

• She said she wants to continue working on the city’s five year plan to invest in city facilities and to make Glen Cove attractive to young people and seniors.

