Eve Lupenko Ferrante Council Member — City of Glen Cove
Eve Lupenko Ferrante
Democratic
BACKGROUND:
- Ferrante, 53, has served on the Glen Cove City Council since 2020 and is seeking the nomination on the Democratic Party line.
- She is a dermatologist with a private practice in Woodbury and is the former vice president of the Glen Cove Chamber of Commerce.
- Ferrante received her undergraduate degree from the University of Virginia and medical degree from Stony Brook University.
ISSUES:
• Ferrante said "we want to continue to bring in more businesses and more residents to keep the economy thriving and to increase our tax base."
• She said people are concerned about overbuilding in Glen Cove, and she wants development to be done "in a safe and environmentally friendly manner."
• She said she wants to continue working on the city’s five year plan to invest in city facilities and to make Glen Cove attractive to young people and seniors.