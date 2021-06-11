Eve Lupenko Ferrante Council Member — City of Glen Cove

Eve Lupenko Ferrante

Democratic

BACKGROUND:

Ferrante, 53, has served on the Glen Cove City Council since 2020 and is seeking the nomination on the Democratic Party line.

She is a dermatologist with a private practice in Woodbury and is the former vice president of the Glen Cove Chamber of Commerce.

Ferrante received her undergraduate degree from the University of Virginia and medical degree from Stony Brook University.

ISSUES:

• Ferrante said "we want to continue to bring in more businesses and more residents to keep the economy thriving and to increase our tax base."

• She said people are concerned about overbuilding in Glen Cove, and she wants development to be done "in a safe and environmentally friendly manner."

Sign up for The Classroom newsletter. The pandemic has changed education on Long Island. Find out how. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

• She said she wants to continue working on the city’s five year plan to invest in city facilities and to make Glen Cove attractive to young people and seniors.