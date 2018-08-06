Democratic Congressional Candidate Liuba Grechen Shirley continued to tout her progressive credentials in her bid to unseat Rep. Peter King, releasing an endorsement from U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and campaigning at King's office with a health care activist on Tuesday.

Warren, mentioned as a possible 2020 Democratic presidential contender, said in a statement, "Long Island needs a Congresswoman who will hold Washington accountable and stand up to our bully of a President — and Liuba is that leader. Liuba is a national champion for working families and a fierce advocate for affordable health care."

King (R-Seaford) said Warren's endorsement won't help in the Second Congressional District, which extends from central and western Nassau County to eastern Suffolk County and includes Fire Island communities.

"I’m glad she didn’t endorse me. Elizabeth Warren is out of touch with this district and middle-income voters. Whether it's big spending programs or abolishing ICE, that’s not consistent with this district. To me, if anything, it’s a negative," King said in an interview.

Grechen Shirley, of Amityville, consulted for nonprofit groups and formed a progressive activist group before running against King.

In a statement, Grechen Shirley called Warren "a national progressive champion who fights for working families every day."

Also Tuesday, health care activist Ady Barkan joined Grechen Shirley and members of immigrant advocacy group Make the Road Action outside King's Massapequa office. Barkan, an ALS patient, gained attention last year when he confronted Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) on a flight over health care laws. Grechen Shirley backs expanded access to Medicare.

Videos posted on social media show a group of people including Barkan entering the building and requesting a meeting with King, though his staff declined.

King's office didn't immediately respond to a request for comment about the protest.