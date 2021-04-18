Take J&J shot? Maybe, maybe not

Dr. Anthony Fauci says federal health agencies likely will decide by Friday whether to recommend resuming use of the single-doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

The halt came last week so medical investigators could look into a handful of cases — roughly 1 per million — in which six J&J vaccine recipients, all women of ages 18 to 48, developed rare but dangerous blood clots.

On a tour of the Sunday talk shows, Fauci said a green light for J&J may come with cautions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration.

"I don't want to get ahead of the CDC and the FDA and the advisory committee, but I would imagine that what we will say is: that it would come back and it would come back in some sort of either warning or restriction," said Fauci, the government's top infectious disease expert and the chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden. As for a potential restriction, Fauci said he was "not sure what that will be, whether they’ll be age or sex or whether they’ll just come back with a warning of some sort."

Fauci added, "I doubt very seriously if they just cancel it. I don't think that's going to happen."

Half of all adults in the U.S. — almost 130 million people — have now received at least one COVID-19 shot, the CDC announced Sunday, with 96% of the inoculations using either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. Almost 84 million U.S. adults, or about 32.5% of the population, have been fully vaccinated. The seven-day national average of cases remains over 60,000 new infections per day. The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus is more than 567,000.

Fauci said health experts may say by late summer or early fall whether Americans will need vaccine booster shots — and when. Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said recently it is "likely" that individuals who received both doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine probably will need a third shot — a booster — within a year. For more details, see Newsday's story by Scott Eidler.

Defending Afghanistan retreat

Top administration officials on Sunday defended Biden’s move to withdraw all U.S. troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11, maintaining that the U.S. will still have the ability to detect and prevent threats from the region, reports Newsday's Laura Figueroa Hernandez.

"The president felt that as we’re looking at the world now, we have to look at it through the prism of 2021, not 2001," Secretary of State Anton Blinken said on ABC's "This Week." "The terrorism threat has moved to other places, and we have other very important items on our agenda, including the relationship with China, including dealing with everything from climate change to COVID, and that’s where we have to focus our energy and resources."

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan, appearing on CNN’s "State of the Union," said the U.S. will "retain sufficient capabilities" to monitor al-Qaida’s movements.

Former President Donald Trump weighed in with a statement on Biden's decision that was low-key by his standards, devoid of personal insults. He said that "getting out of Afghanistan is a wonderful and positive thing to do" but he contended the pullout should be completed "as close ... as possible" to May 1, the date he had set. Trump also complained about the symbolism of the Sept. 11 withdrawal deadline, saying it "should remain a day of reflection and remembrance honoring those great souls we lost." Some observers pointed out that Trump two years ago arranged a secret meeting with Taliban leaders at Camp David around the same time. It was canceled after a bombing in Kabul killed 12 people, including a U.S. soldier.

The New York Times writes about Afghans fearful of the prospect of the Taliban regaining power, particularly women who have enjoyed more rights under the governments that took over after the 2001 U.S. invasion. When the Taliban governed Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001, it barred women and girls from taking most jobs or going to school, and practically made them prisoners in their own homes.

Blinken: May not meet refugee goals

Blinken said it would be "very hard" to meet the Biden's goal of raising the cap on admitting refugees to 62,000 because the system left in place after Trump's curtailments lacked "the means to effectively process as many people as we hoped."

Refugee advocates and some Democrats in Congress protested the White House decision on Friday to keep this fiscal year's refugee cap of 15,000. The President again reversed course on Saturday, saying his administration will increase the refugee cap.

Sullivan on "Fox News Sunday" could not say on Sunday how many refugees Biden would ultimately allow.

In a rare commentary on current policy debates, former President George W. Bush wrote in a Washington Post op-ed. "We can be both a lawful and a welcoming nation at the same time," he said. Bush, who has turned into an artist in retirement and is publishing a book next week — "Out of Many, One" — with his portraits of immigrants, said, "New Americans are just as much a force for good now, with their energy, idealism and love of country, as they have always been." He favored paths to citizenship for Dreamers and undocumented immigrants.

Janison: Building the firewalls

The massive SolarWinds hack attributed to Russian intelligence agencies brought home a critical American vulnerability — the U.S. can't always respond to dangerous break-ins of vital computer systems because they come through privately run cyber networks, writes Newsday's Dan Janison.

"We are troubled in terms of being able to understand the depth and breadth of an intrusion based on the fact that, for a number of good reasons, some of them obviously legal, that much of the private sector does not share this information readily," Gen. Paul Nakasone, director of the National Security Agency, told the Senate Intelligence Committee last week.

Bipartisan support has emerged for legislation that could require private companies to notify the government of breaches to their cybersystem.

But a potential expansion of NSA authority could raise concerns about online privacy. Unchecked domestic surveillance years ago blossomed into a major scandal after which legal controls were imposed.

Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), an Intelligence Committee member, suggested U.S. cybercops could do better with the tools they already have. "The federal government failed to catch the SolarWinds hackers in any of the nine federal agencies that were hacked, where it had full legal authority to monitor every bit of activity on its own networks," Wyden said.

Iran deal coming back to life?

The U.S. and Iran edged closer to ending their standoff over the nuclear deal abandoned by Trump, with Sullivan, the U.S. national security adviser, describing talks as "constructive" during his Fox interview and the Islamic Republic signaling that it was ready to debate the details of how the two sides can revive the stricken 2015 accord, Bloomberg News reported.

Negotiators, which include the European Union, Russia and China, have said the talks will continue this week.

Iran wants the U.S. to remove hundreds of sanctions that Trump imposed on its economy after he took office in 2017, including those that he reinstated when he broke away from the nuclear deal.

GOP 2024 hopefuls auditioning

The early betting that Trump's mulling of a comeback run in 2024 would freeze other potential Republican candidates into wait-and-see ode has turned out to be wrong.

The Associated Press writes that Trump’s former secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, has launched an aggressive schedule, visiting states that will play a pivotal role in the 2024 primaries, and he has signed a contract with Fox News Channel that will mean more exposure to GOP voters. Former Vice President Mike Pence has started a political advocacy group, finalized a book deal and later this month will go to South Carolina, an early primary state, to give his first speech since leaving office. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has been courting donors.

"You build the ark before it rains," Michael Steel, a Republican strategist who worked for Jeb Bush’s presidential 2016 campaign, among others, told AP. "They’re going to do the things they need to do if he (Trump) decides not to run."

Trump's camp professes to be unconcerned. "It’s a free country. Folks can do what they want," Trump adviser Jason Miller said But he added that "if President Trump does decide to run in 2024, the nomination will be his if you’re paying any attention to public polling of Republican voters."

More coronavirus news

See a roundup of the latest regional pandemic developments on Long Island and beyond by Newsday's Lisa L. Colangelo. For a full list of Newsday's coronavirus stories, click here.

