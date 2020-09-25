Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone on Friday called on the federal government to provide "the necessary and justified level of disaster assistance" to offset budget deficits due to the COVID-19 pandemic, warning that without the aid it could take a decade or more to recover.

Lawmakers in Washington, D.C., are at a standstill on a possible new coronavirus stimulus package. Suffolk County already has received $283 million in federal CARES Act funding, but still faces an $800 million deficit in 2020 and 2021, according to a fiscal impact panel assembled by Bellone.

"Do what our national government has always done when local communities are hit with unprecedented disasters," Bellone said in an online news conference Friday with the county executives from upstate Onondaga and Orange counties. "If they do that, it allows us to deal with the structural budget gaps that something like this — unprecedented since the Great Depression, the economic declines that we’ve seen — that we are then able to close those budget gaps in a responsible way."

Funding for Suffolk police, public health and contract agencies and transportation would sustain significant cuts in the county's upcoming budget, potentially undermining the region's recovery from the statewide in-person business shutdown, Bellone warned.

Later Friday, Bellone is expected to announce that without significant federal assistance, he would impose major reductions in Suffolk bus transit services in the 2021 budget, including the elimination of several routes and reduced services. Suffolk already has received $26 million in CARES Act funding for public transit.

Legis. Robert Trotta (R-Fort Salonga) will hold a news conference Friday afternoon in Hauppauge to respond to the proposed bus cuts.

Earlier this month, Bellone announced plans to cut $20 million from the Suffolk Police Department's $530 million budget next year, unless more federal aid arrives. The cuts would include the elimination of two classes at the police academy totaling 200 new officers, effectively shuttering the academy. Bellone would reassign officers in the school resource program to patrol jobs that new hires would have filled.

Minority Republicans in the county legislature have denounced the cuts as unnecessary, arguing that Suffolk was in poor fiscal condition before the pandemic.

In the morning news conference, Bellone said "counties literally are the governments on the front lines" of the pandemic and that he and other local county executives have been "raising the alarm" on the need for critical national funding for months.

Bellone said while the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued the guidance on density and other protocols to "flatten the curve," it was local governments that enforced the rules and worked to "keep the numbers down."

He said it would be "unconscionable" for local taxpayers or agencies to now bear the burden.