Foley, Barra back on public payrolls

Two former Long Island lawmakers have returned to public payrolls.

Ex-State Sen. Brian Foley, 53, a Blue Point Democrat who lost a bid for re-election, started Tuesday as assistant regional director for administration for the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation. He replaces John Kowalchyk, who has become a consultant to the agency. Foley's salary is $103,025, officials said.

Ex-Assemb. Bob Barra, 51, has landed at Nassau's Off-Track Betting agency as executive director of corporate affairs and administration. The Lynbrook Republican, who chose not to seek re-election last year, started Feb. 17 and will be paid $80,000 a year.

- Celeste Hadrick

and Bill Bleyer