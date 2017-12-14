TODAY'S PAPER
Bill to track asset forfeiture money dies in Suffolk committee

The bill was a reaction to disclosures that $3.25 million in bonuses had been paid to district attorney employees since 2012 using asset forfeiture funds.

By David M. Schwartz david.schwartz@newsday.com @schwartznewsNY
The Suffolk Legislature’s Public Safety Committee effectively killed a bill Thursday that would have given it oversight over money seized by county law enforcement agencies after opposition surfaced from Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone and incoming District Attorney Timothy Sini.

Bill sponsor Legis. Rob Calarco (D-Patchogue), deputy presiding officer, made a motion to table the bill and said he would submit a new measure next year.

“I’m not somebody looking to create havoc, make things that are unworkable,” Calarco said.

Calarco’s bill was spurred by disclosures that $3.25 million in bonuses had been paid to district attorney employees since 2012 using asset forfeiture funds.

Although no one from the police department or county executive’s office spoke against the bill, lawmakers said Bellone, Sini and members of some law enforcement unions had lobbied against the bill over the past week.

Calarco said he was committed to providing the legislature with oversight of millions of dollars in asset forfeiture funds spent by Suffolk police, the district attorney’s office, the sheriff’s office and the probation department.

David Schwartz covers Suffolk government and politics. A native Long Islander, he's worked at Newsday since 2013.

