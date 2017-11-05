Nassau seniors and disabled residents will be able to get a free ride to the polls on Election Day.

Lawrence Blessinger, vice president of All Island Transportation, and owner of Ollie’s Taxi & Airport Service, All Island Yellow Cab, Glen Belle Taxi, Village Car Service and Taxi Latino, will provide the free service on Tuesday Nov. 7 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“It’s our way of giving back to the community,” said Blessinger, who has provided free Election Day rides for more than 20 years.

To reserve a vehicle, residents must call 516-326-9090 on Nov. 6.

Blessinger, also president of the Nassau Suffolk Taxi Owners Association Inc., filed suit in federal court in June to halt the state’s new ride-sharing law, arguing that companies such as Uber and Lyft should be forced to comply with the same local regulations as traditional “for hire” taxi firms. The suit is pending.