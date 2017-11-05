Free taxi rides to the polls Tuesday in Nassau
Taxi companies will give Nassau seniors and disabled residents free rides to the polls Tuesday.
Nassau seniors and disabled residents will be able to get a free ride to the polls on Election Day.
Lawrence Blessinger, vice president of All Island Transportation, and owner of Ollie’s Taxi & Airport Service, All Island Yellow Cab, Glen Belle Taxi, Village Car Service and Taxi Latino, will provide the free service on Tuesday Nov. 7 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“It’s our way of giving back to the community,” said Blessinger, who has provided free Election Day rides for more than 20 years.
To reserve a vehicle, residents must call 516-326-9090 on Nov. 6.
Blessinger, also president of the Nassau Suffolk Taxi Owners Association Inc., filed suit in federal court in June to halt the state’s new ride-sharing law, arguing that companies such as Uber and Lyft should be forced to comply with the same local regulations as traditional “for hire” taxi firms. The suit is pending.