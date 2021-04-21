New momentum for policing bill?

Derek Chauvin will be going to prison, but in President Joe Biden's view, too many other cops have gotten away with committing unjust violence. In the aftermath of the guilty verdicts in the murder of George Floyd, Biden "believes the bar for convicting officers is too high" and "needs to be changed," press secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday.

Biden will use his April 28 speech to a joint session of Congress "to elevate this issue and talk about the importance of putting police reform measures in place," Psaki said.

The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, once stalled on Capitol Hill, is now closer than ever to consensus, lawmakers of both parties told The Associated Press on Wednesday, a day after a Minneapolis jury found the white ex-officer guilty of murder and manslaughter in a Black man’s police-custody death. The House has passed one version, and behind the scenes, negotiations are narrowing on a compromise for a sweeping overhaul, though passage in the Senate remains uncertain. Black lawmakers, including Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, are leading the effort.

At the Justice Department, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced a sweeping investigation into policing practices in Minneapolis. The DOJ already was investigating whether Chauvin and the other officers involved in Floyd’s death violated his civil rights. "Yesterday’s verdict in the state criminal trial does not address potentially systemic policing issues in Minneapolis," Garland said.

The review will examine the use of force by the city's police officers, including force used during protests, and whether that police department engages in discriminatory practices. It also will look into the department’s handling of misconduct allegations and its treatment of people with behavioral health issues and will assess the department’s current systems of accountability, Garland said.

Garland’s announcement was reminiscent of what occurred during the Obama administration, in which federal probes were launched after spasms of civil unrest over policing tactics, The Washington Post notes. Those included Justice Department investigations into police departments in Baltimore, Chicago and Ferguson, Missouri, after Black people were killed by officers or died in police custody.

Such investigations generally resulted in local police departments reaching a court-enforced agreement with the Justice Department over changes. Such efforts also have produced political blowback at times from police unions and local police chiefs.

Biden to set ambitious climate goal

Biden will pledge Thursday to cut U.S. greenhouse gas emissions at least in half by 2030 as he convenes a virtual climate summit with 40 world leaders, The Associated Press reported.

A parallel challenge will be persuading other powers to make big changes of their own as the U.S. looks to reclaim leadership on the climate issue after four years of Donald Trump's hostility to international cooperation in the effort, including his withdrawal from the 2015 Paris climate accords.

Biden, who campaigned on promises for a high-employment, climate-saving technological transformation of the U.S. economy, will pledge to halve the amount of coal and petroleum pollution the U.S. is pumping out by 2030. The nonbinding but symbolically important pledge is a key element of the two-day summit.

Another nudge for vaccine-hesitant

Biden on Wednesday announced new employer tax credits and other steps to encourage people reluctant to be inoculated to get vaccinated against the coronavirus as his administration tries to overcome diminishing demand for the shots, The Associated Press reported.

The moves came as Biden celebrated reaching his latest goal of administering 200 million COVID-19 vaccine doses in his first 100 days in office. With more than 50% of adults at least partially vaccinated and roughly 28 million doses being delivered each week, demand has fallen behind the expanded supply. The administration believes it will only get more difficult to sustain the current pace of about 3 million shots per day.

The tax credit would help small businesses provide paid leave for those getting vaccinated or potentially needing to take time off to recover from side effects. Funded for through the $1.9 trillion virus relief package passed last month, the tax change would provide a credit of up to $511 per day, per employee for businesses with fewer than 500 workers to ensure that those workers or businesses don’t suffer a penalty by getting vaccinated.

"We’re calling on every employer, large and small, in every state, give employees the time off they need with pay to get vaccinated," Biden said.

Nassau shootings spur Schumer gun law push

After West Hempstead on Tuesday joined the growing list of cities with a recent multiple-victim shooting, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer vowed to bring up gun safety legislation for a vote. But it could be several weeks before that happens, reports Newsday's Tom Brune.

Schumer on Tuesday called the grocery store shooting that left one dead and two injured "sad" and declared, "Make no mistake about it, the Senate will move forward with legislation to stop the epidemic of gun violence."

But Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut, the Democrats’ point person on gun legislation, has said he expects it won’t be until the end of spring or early summer before he can produce a workable bill in a bid to get the necessary 60 votes — 10 of them from Republicans — to break a filibuster.

Democrats hope to expand background checks to most transfers of firearms, including between private individuals, as a first and foundational step as they eye more difficult goals, such as Biden’s expressed desire to restore an assault weapons ban.

Will Christie cross bridge to 2024 run?

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, whose presidential run bombed in the 2016 Republican primaries, is seriously considering running in 2024, Axios reports, citing three people familiar with his thinking. He has also told associates that it doesn't matter for his own decision whether Trump runs again or not.

Christie had a hot and, while not cold, not-so-hot relationship with Trump. He was dumped right after the 2016 election as head of Trump's transition team. He helped Trump prep for his 2020 debates with Biden but denounced his conduct as "absolutely incredible" for inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

Christie could run on a reputation for toughness that appeals to Trump's base minus the former president's recklessness, said one source told Axios. While out of office since January 2018, Christie has used his perch as an ABC News contributor to position himself as a top Republican attack dog against Biden.

