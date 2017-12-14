TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 25° Good Evening
Broken Clouds 25° Good Evening
Long IslandPolitics

George Maragos aide denied union job

The outgoing Nassau County comtptroller had sought move a longtime aide into a union job that would have protected her from firing.

Nassau Comptroller George Maragos is seen on Sept.

Nassau Comptroller George Maragos is seen on Sept. 1, 2017 in Woodbury. Photo Credit: Jeffrey Basinger

By Robert Brodsky robert.brodsky@newsday.com @BrodskyRobert
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Nassau’s Civil Service Commission has rejected a request by outgoing County Comptroller George Maragos to move his longtime personal assistant into a noncompetitive union position that could have protected her from termination during the next administration.

The panel voted Wednesday to deny an application to move Cailin Krogman from her $137,000-per-year title of inspector to secretary to the deputy comptroller, according to former U.S. Rep. Gary Ackerman, a Civil Service commissioner.

Krogman was “disqualified” from the post, Ackerman said, because she lives in New York City and “did not have the qualifications” for the job.

“We thought you could get a secretary who lives in Nassau County,” Ackerman said. “We can’t make an exception for a bookkeeper or a secretary.”

Comptroller-elect Jack Schnirman, a Democrat who takes office Jan 1, said “we agree with the Civil Service Commission’s decision and look forward to focusing our resources on bringing in people who can work toward bringing accountability, transparency and efficiency to Nassau.”

Maragos had sought to move Krogman into a Civil Service Employees Association position classified under state Civil Service Law as “Phi.”

The rarely-used title is designated for employees with “high level administrative, scientific or technical character involving a confidential relationship between the incumbent and appointing authority.”

The title because it does not have a six-month probationary period.

Maragos, who did not respond to a request for comment Thursday, has said Krogman would have served “at the pleasure of the new comptroller” and could be terminated at any time.

CSEA President Jerry Laricchiuta disagreed, noting that his union successfully got three fired Traffic and Parking Violations Agency employees their jobs back, with back pay.

Krogman worked with Maragos for two decades at a Manhattan data firm he founded. Maragos hired her as his personal secretary when he became comptroller in 2010.

In 2013, during a countywide wage freeze, Maragos changed her title to inspector, boosting her salary by $20,000.

In July, Maragos criticized Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano, a Republican who did not seek re-election as he fights federal corruption charges, for moving politically-appointed employees into protected union positions.

Maragos argued the practice, “circumvents the Civil Service system, which ensures that the best candidates are objectively hired with taxpayer money.”

Headshot

Robert Brodsky is a Nassau County political reporter who has worked at Newsday since 2011. He is a Queens College and American University alum.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Conductor David Bernard of the Massapequa Philharmonic Orchestra Philharmonic striking chord with new audiences
The Alfonse M. D'Amato District Courthouse, located at Feds: LI woman laundered money to support ISIS
President Donald Trump, seen here on Wednesday, Dec. 1600: Trump wants tax plan brought home for Christmas
A student solves a geometry problem during Susan State: Advanced diplomas, LI test scores rise
Chiefs from the Sag Harbor Fire Dept. look Nonprofit meets $8M cinema fundraising goal
An article about bees by Jerahmeel Mendoza, left, Teen Ink publishes Valley Stream teen’s article
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE