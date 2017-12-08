George Maragos, Nassau comptroller, moves to protect aide from firing
Maragos wants his longtime personal assistant, a political appointee, to get a union job.
Outgoing Nassau Comptroller George Maragos has filed papers to move his longtime personal assistant from a politically-appointed position to a noncompetitive union title — after criticizing County Executive Edward Mangano for a similar practice last year.
Maragos last month filed with the county Civil Service Commission to convert Cailin Krogman from the title of inspector, with a salary of...
