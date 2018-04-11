Hempstead Supervisor Laura Gillen filed a lawsuit against the Hempstead Town Board late Wednesday seeking to undo the more than 150 appointments, transfers and raises approved by the board in December, as well as a union protection to prevent layoffs, even during a fiscal crisis.

Gillen filed the lawsuit just before 5 p.m. in Nassau County Supreme Court challenging personnel moves approved by board members Dec. 12, during former Supervisor Anthony Santino’s final meeting.

The notice of petition was filed against Santino and Councilmembers Dorothy Goosby, Edward Ambrosino, Bruce Blakeman, Anthony D’Esposito, Erin King Sweeney and Dennis Dunne Sr. The lawsuit also names the Town of Hempstead Civil Service Commission and its members, as well as Local 1000, AFL-CIO and Civil Service Employees Association Local 880.

Gillen vowed in December to file a lawsuit, arguing the board’s outgoing moves handcuffed her administration.

“The actions taken by the board at the Dec. 12 meeting and no layoff-clause bounds my hands in a fiscal emergency and it was an act of financial terrorism to do that,” Gillen said.

The board approved an amendment 4-3 on Dec. 12 to Local 880’s collective bargaining agreement, which says “no employee shall be terminated for reasons due to budgetary, economy, consolidation, abolition of position or curtailment of activities, but may be terminated only for misconduct or incompetence.”

The board also approved by a 5-2 vote transferring or promoting the scores of employees to different departments or grant pay raises.