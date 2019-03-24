Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand kicked off her official bid for the White House Sunday by labeling President Donald Trump a “coward” during a Manhattan rally that with its venue — in the shadow of Trump International Hotel and Tower — underscored his role as the foil of her campaign.

Gillibrand then renewed her call for the immediate public release of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential campaign.

“President Trump is tearing apart the moral fabric of this country," Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) said in front of the large American flag that served as the backdrop to the stage. "He demonizes the vulnerable, and he punches down."

She called the Trump hotel a “shrine to greed, division and vanity.” Trump puts his name on buildings to lead people to believe he is strong, she said, adding "he is not. Our president is a coward."

“The Mueller report must be made public — all of it,” New York’s junior senator said. “... The American people have the right to know whether their president is a crook.”

Gillibrand, 52, of upstate Brunswick, told the crowd of hundreds gathered on Central Park West: “We deserve a president who is brave.”

She officially launched her 2020 bid one week ago with a video titled “Brave Wins.” She traveled this past week to the crucial swing states of Michigan, Iowa and Nevada.

Trump has attacked Gillibrand, perhaps most notably when he tweeted in December 2017 that she was a “lightweight” and “total flunky for Chuck Schumer,” New York’s senior senator. The president posted that Gillibrand used to come “begging” to him for campaign contributions.

Gillibrand was introduced at the rally by speakers who included DREAMers, young people brought to the United States illegally as children; sexual assault survivors; a trans-rights activist and armed forces veteran; the mother of a gun violence victim; and actor Connie Britton, Gillibrand’s college roommate during their time in China.

Gillibrand said their bravery has inspired hers.

“My fight is your fight, your fight is my fight and our fight is her fight,” DREAMer Lisdy Contreras-Giron said.

She is competing with a vast Democratic field of 2020 candidates, some of whom have better national name recognition and much higher poll numbers.

A Fox News poll released Sunday put Gillibrand at 2 percent support compared to other Democratic hopefuls. Former Vice President Joe Biden, who hasn’t announced whether he will run, had 31 percent support in that poll.

A CNN poll from last week had Gillibrand at just 1 percent.

On Sunday she touted a platform that includes Medicare for All, universal prekindergarten, refinanced student loans at the lowest rate available, national paid leave, marijuana legalization and the Green New Deal to combat climate change. She eschewed corporate interests.

“As your president, I will be answerable to you and you alone,” Gillibrand said.

Gillibrand did not address some of the more controversial incidents that have put her in the headlines: the resignation of an aide over what she said was Gillibrand’s office’s handling of her sexual harassment allegations, and Gillibrand’s spearheading in 2017 of a push to oust then-Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.), accused of sexual misconduct.

Gillibrand, a leader of the #MeToo movement and longtime fighter against sexual misconduct, defended herself at an MSNBC town hall last week. She said the former aide was “believed,” but her accusations didn’t rise to sexual harassment. And Gillibrand said she found the eight allegations against Franken to be credible, saying they led to her choice to stand against him.

In addition to contending in the polls with Biden; newcomer to the 2020 race, former Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas; and a 2016 candidate for president, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Gillibrand also must compete with their fundraising numbers.

Among other candidates, former Rep. Beto O’Rourke’s campaign said he had raised $6.1 million in its first 24 hours while Sanders raised $5.9 million in its first 24 hours.

Gillibrand, elected to the U.S. House in 2006 and appointed to the U.S. Senate in 2009, has yet to lose a campaign for elected office.

But a Quinnipiac University poll last week showed her with negative numbers among voters in her home state. Thirty-five percent of New Yorkers polled said she was unfavorable compared to 29 percent who found her favorable.