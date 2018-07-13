TODAY'S PAPER
Gillibrand pushes legislation to stem rising cost of medications

Senator touts proposed "Stop Price Gouging Act" at senior center in Westbury. 

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, center, visits the Magnolia Gardens

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, center, visits the Magnolia Gardens Senior Center in Westbury on Friday, to announce the Stop Price Gouging Act. Photo Credit: Yeong-Ung Yang

By Candice Ferrette candice.ferrette@newsday.com
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand on Friday continued to push for legislation to penalize pharmaceutical manufacturers who “spike drug prices without justification.”

Speaking at the Magnolia Gardens Senior Center in Westbury, Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) encouraged support for her “Stop Price Gouging Act” aimed at stemming the rising cost of medication. She said the rise in cost  is forcing many “elderly to have to make tough choices” and go without lifesaving drugs.

“We have to start holding these drug companies accountable,” Gillibrand said.

Her legislation, which has five Democratic co-sponsors, would require: pharmaceutical companies to report a reason for increasing the price of a drug by more than medical inflation; tax corporations to  raise their costs proportional to the size of the price spike; conduct a government study on how drug manufacturers set prices; and reinvest the collected penalties into drug research and development at the federal National Institutes of Health.

