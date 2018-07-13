Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand on Friday continued to push for legislation to penalize pharmaceutical manufacturers who “spike drug prices without justification.”

Speaking at the Magnolia Gardens Senior Center in Westbury, Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) encouraged support for her “Stop Price Gouging Act” aimed at stemming the rising cost of medication. She said the rise in cost is forcing many “elderly to have to make tough choices” and go without lifesaving drugs.

“We have to start holding these drug companies accountable,” Gillibrand said.

Her legislation, which has five Democratic co-sponsors, would require: pharmaceutical companies to report a reason for increasing the price of a drug by more than medical inflation; tax corporations to raise their costs proportional to the size of the price spike; conduct a government study on how drug manufacturers set prices; and reinvest the collected penalties into drug research and development at the federal National Institutes of Health.